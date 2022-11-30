Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cameron Smith made his Leeds Rhinos debut against Huddersfield in April 2016

Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith has signed a new deal to keep him at the Headingley side until the end of the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old has made 101 appearances for the Rhinos and helped them reach the Grand Final in 2022.

"Leeds is my club, I never wanted to play anywhere else," he told the club website. external-link

"I am still only 24 but I am excited about working with Rohan Smith and our coaching staff to continue to improve."