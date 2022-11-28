Receiving a licence will allow Castleford to continue offering a pathway to players into Super League

Castleford Tigers have been granted Elite Academy Licence status by the Rugby Football League to run until the end of the 2027 season.

It follows the awarding of probationary status in June 2021, having initially been deemed not to have met the criteria in the RFL's initial review.

The club's set-up was graded "good" by the review panel.

Head of youth development Rob Nickolay said it was "fantastic" the club had been recognised for the turnaround.

In addition to offering opportunities to play at the elite level, Castleford have established a partnership with University Centre Leeds and run further education programmes through Tigers College for all academy members.

"There has been a whole host of different areas and criteria we have had to meet; some we didn't reach when we did not get the licence and fell foul or short of," Nickolay told the club website.

"When we came in it was a case of re-investing with the club showing belief in the staff that it had put in place, which I am massively grateful for, and we've been able to take steps forward."

Not receiving elite academy status would have seen the Tigers lose young talent to other clubs, and put in doubt the future of the coaching staff.

Traditionally, Castleford and the town itself have produced many elite level players, from Roger Millward and Malcolm Reilly, to the Beardmore brothers and John Joyner.

More recent examples of youth team graduates making it to the first-team are former England international Michael Shenton, now retired, plus Adam Milner, Nathan Massey and Joe Westerman of the current crop.

Debutants to come through in the past few seasons include props Sam Hall and Brad Martin, plus hooker Cain Robb.

Head coach Lee Radford added: "It was a massive disappointment last year to come in and find out the news that the licence was going to be taken away from us, but I think it is a credit to a lot of the hard work that has gone on with our club, the foundation and Rob Nickolay.

"I am an advocate for the game in general and bringing the kids through. I think as a sport we have not got enough participants playing at the moment.

"The more we get, the better the youth system is, and the better that is then the better the end product is - it is a long-term philosophical view, but I think it is the right one."