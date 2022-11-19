Close menu

Australia 30-10 Samoa: Kangaroos claim third consecutive World Cup with hard-fought victory

Last updated on .

James Tedesco
Man of the match James Tedesco scored two tries for Australia
Rugby League World Cup final 2021
Australia (14) 30
Tries: Mitchell (2), Tedesco (2), Martin, Murray Goals: Cleary (3)
Samoa (0) 10
Tries: To'o, Crichton Goals: Crichton

Australia claimed a third consecutive World Cup with a hard-fought 30-10 victory over Samoa at Old Trafford.

While the Pacific Islanders enjoyed the backing of the 67,502 crowd, Mal Meninga's relentless side more than lived up to their billing as overwhelming favourites.

A superb defensive performance laid the foundations for the Kangaroos, who have now won the competition 12 times in total.

After repelling some early Samoa pressure, tries from Latrell Mitchell, James Tedesco and Liam Martin saw Australia take a healthy 14-0 lead into the interval.

And while they were temporarily reduced to 12 men when Angus Crichton was sin-binned for an infringement on Chanel Harris-Tavita, they were still able to withstand several Samoa breaks before going further ahead when Cameron Murray went over in the left corner.

Brian To'o's try briefly raised hopes of a fightback from Matt Parish's team, but they were quickly snuffed out as Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster cleverly combined to send Tedesco racing in on the angle into the left corner.

Stephen Crichton, the golden point hero against England, ensured a respectable scoreline for Samoa in their first World Cup final with a fine interception try for the second week running.

But it was not enough to prevent Australia from maintaining their stranglehold on the tournament as Mitchell went over in the closing moments to round off the scoring.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:10

    Elbow smashed into opposition players head. Knocked out and his game over. Red card of course. But thats why the aussies demanded an aussie ref for the final. Insurance card

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 18:09

    Well done to the Aussies. I guess the obvious problem is when one side dominates beyond the norm in this manner it becomes increasingly less appealing to watch (unless you're Australian of course).

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:09

    If the aussies wernt so selfish and played more international games maybe they would have a bit more competition.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 18:08

    Australia too good. Tedesco outstanding. The NRL has left us behind.

    Samoa have faced adversity all tournament. They just didn't have enough left in the tank today.

    Kevin Sinfield should be Knighted.

  • Comment posted by Red_or_Dead_LFC, today at 18:08

    Rugby league is irrelevant.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 18:09

      HKJ replied:
      Don't - you make us Reds fans look bad.

      Just stay away from it if you don't like it.

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 18:08

    An enjoyable game, and rooting for the Samoans, but after the first ten minutes it was very clear what the eventual outcome would be. A good match, but the pinnacle of this tournament was last weekend's match vs the All Blacks.

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 18:09

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      You mean, England v Samoa !!

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 18:07

    No surprises there then .. great performance from Samoa to get to the final

  • Comment posted by AL4444, today at 18:06

    Boring. I love rugby, but this is exactly why I don't watch Rugby League WC, far too predictable and no real competition.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 18:11

      147break replied:
      How can you say it was boring if you apparently don't watch it ?

  • Comment posted by elbowseye, today at 18:06

    Well tried Samoa you gsve it a good shot but the kangaroos are ruthless, too many world class players.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 18:06

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 18:05

    Congrats to Australia. I have loved the tournament and I love the game, but it is a bit awkward when one team is head and shoulders better than anyone else. The other nations need to catch th Ozzies to make it more competitive.

  • Comment posted by kissred77, today at 18:05

    Its what they do. Bbq and rugby.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 18:07

      twinprime replied:
      And the rotary washing line.

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 18:02

    Well, who saw that coming?

