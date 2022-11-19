Close menu

Australia 30-10 Samoa: Kangaroos claim third consecutive World Cup with hard-fought victory

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments64

James Tedesco
Man of the match James Tedesco scored two tries for Australia
Rugby League World Cup final 2021
Australia (14) 30
Tries: Mitchell (2), Tedesco (2), Martin, Murray Goals: Cleary (3)
Samoa (0) 10
Tries: To'o, Crichton Goals: Crichton

Australia claimed a third consecutive World Cup with a hard-fought 30-10 victory over Samoa at Old Trafford.

While the Pacific Islanders enjoyed the backing of the 67,502 crowd, Mal Meninga's relentless side more than lived up to their billing as overwhelming favourites.

A superb defensive performance laid the foundations for the Kangaroos, who have now won the competition 12 times in total.

After repelling some early Samoa pressure, tries from Latrell Mitchell, James Tedesco and Liam Martin saw Australia take a healthy 14-0 lead into the interval.

And while they were temporarily reduced to 12 men when Angus Crichton was sin-binned for an infringement on Chanel Harris-Tavita, they were still able to withstand several Samoa breaks before going further ahead when Cameron Murray went over in the left corner.

Brian To'o's try briefly raised hopes of a fightback from Matt Parish's team, but they were quickly snuffed out as Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster cleverly combined to send Tedesco racing in on the angle into the left corner.

Stephen Crichton, the golden point hero against England, ensured a respectable scoreline for Samoa in their first World Cup final with a fine interception try for the second week running.

But it was not enough to prevent Australia from maintaining their stranglehold on the tournament as Mitchell went over in the closing moments to round off the scoring hours after the Jillaroos won the women's tournament for a record-equalling third time.

Serial winners Australia prove too strong

The only surprise in yet another Australian success was that Josh Addo-Carr was unable to score a record 13th try of the tournament in the showpiece match.

However, he still played a key role for the green and golds, accelerating past four Samoan defenders to find his captain Tedesco supporting on the inside as Australia increased their lead after Mitchell had bundled over for the first try of the encounter.

And with a spring in their step and Samoa unable to make the most of some good early attacking positions, Australia clinically set about putting the final beyond their opponents' reach.

There was little let up in defence throughout and Meninga's team will leave England having conceded just 38 points over their six matches.

While much was made of the impact the likes of Jarome Luai and Samoa's NRL contingent could have they were largely nullified by Australia, who are simply serial winners when it comes to the World Cup.

And although14 errors and a completion rate of just 68% suggests it was far from a flawless performance, they were ruthless and efficient when it counted.

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by Kerry, today at 18:38

    For me the best part of the day was the Samoan dance before the game. That was box office. Got chills just looking at the Samoan fella eyeballing the Aussie stood right next to him.

    Great crowd, but the game was one sided. Tedesco (whom I’ve not previously been that impressed with) was flawless. The short in goal area at OT impeded Cleary as he loves making that little kick for a try.

  • Comment posted by Neil Desperandum, today at 18:35

    Unfortunately this RLWC was just like virtually all of the others - just a means of confirming that Australia are the best team in the world. The outcome was a foregone conclusion. The Samoans were the big success of this tournament though - population the size of Warrington's and in the final! Well done to them, they really put England to shame.

  • Comment posted by Racing Snake, today at 18:34

    I am a complete league convert. The spirit, athleticism and skill is so much better than union. Loved every minute of every match.

  • Comment posted by EastBayRay, today at 18:33

    Fantastic to see all three winning teams together at the end. Kevin Sinfield take a bow - what a role model!

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 18:32

    Well that's it then. Should have just awarded Aus the Cup at the start and sacked the vast majority of games off to save the organisers blushes.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 18:28

    Uh, loads more forward passes…

    Look, when running full pelt, if the receiver is LEVEL with the passer as it’s released, it defies the laws of physics for the ball to be caught and NOT to go forward.

    First 2 Australian tries clear as day - if they’re not going to check for those then just let them chuck it forward NFL-style cos the rules are clearly academic.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:30

      Bloomoon replied:
      It’s a joke!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:27

    The women's final was great too, but the stadium was almost empty as they were charging the for tickets as the men's. Even the woke types know that men's sport is more popular.

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 18:30

      N2019 replied:
      You'll find one ticket covered both. You are right that men's sport attracts more fans, but please get your facts right.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:27

    Entertaining game. Some of the decisions made by the officials were suspect to say the least. The 40/20 , the elbow to the head, tackle in the air, forward passes.

  • Comment posted by lm1950, today at 18:26

    This "world cup" showed that RL as a sport is in terminal decline, most of the games had at best half empty stadiums. No one cares.

    RL and RU desperately need to grow up and unify

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 18:28

      147break replied:
      Your comment is 127 years too late ... you should have told the RFU that in 1895 when they banned anyone associated with RL.

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 18:26

    In the final analysis, the Aussies were simply too big, too strong, too fast.

  • Comment posted by BCFCred, today at 18:24

    In all the other nation R L is very much the poor cousin of RU but in Australia it's the other way round.

  • Comment posted by farthrum, today at 18:21

    After back-to-back battles to edge Tonga then England, this looked one game too many for Samoa. Credit to the Kangaroos, mind. A stellar rugby unit.

  • Comment posted by Pinhead Saint, today at 18:21

    Both Australian men and women looked the strongest from the start of the competition, lots of catching up for everyone else.

  • Comment posted by Banthebbc, today at 18:20

    Fair play to the Australian teams today their respective performances were professional and well executed. The tournament has been a farce with only the Az vs NZ game being remotely competitive. It's sad to see if but league in the UK is dying a slow lingering demise.

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 18:17

    The 40 20 non call at the start was massive, Samoa where on top and if they had got the decisions early who knows

    • Reply posted by RationalSkeptic, today at 18:19

      RationalSkeptic replied:
      i don't think they would have won, but it was a big call

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 18:16

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 18:18

      147break replied:
      You should have watched rugby instead.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:16

    That'll do nicely.

  • Comment posted by Andrzej Wieckowski, today at 18:15

    Just on my way home. Superb. Australia are too good but Samoa were magnificent

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 18:13

    Cmon billy burrows, please comment

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:10

    Elbow smashed into opposition players head. Knocked out and his game over. Red card of course. But thats why the aussies demanded an aussie ref for the final. Insurance card

    • Reply posted by Waint, today at 18:13

      Waint replied:
      In modern team sport how do you have a ref from the same country as one of the teams. Is no one else qualified?

Top Stories

Rugby League World Cup

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured