Australia 54-4 New Zealand: Brad Donald's side win record-equalling third Women's Rugby League World Cup

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at Old Trafford

From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup final 2021
Australia (20) 54
Tries: Sergis (2), Kelly (2), Robinson, Tonegato, Aiken, Cherrington (2), Pelite Goals: Brigginshaw (2), Brown (5)
New Zealand (0) 4
Try: Bartlett

Australia produced a superb display to thrash New Zealand as they claimed a record-equalling third Women's World Cup triumph at Old Trafford.

The Jillaroos, unbeaten since 2016, have now won the last three tournaments to equal the milestone set by the Kiwi Ferns between 2000-2008.

Jessica Sergis' fifth-minute try set the tone for a one-sided affair, with Julia Robinson and Isabelle Kelly then twice crossing before the break as the defending champions established a 20-0 half-time lead.

New Zealand arrived at their sixth consecutive final with plenty of optimism, having acquitted themselves well in a slender group-stage loss to Australia.

However, they were simply swept aside on the biggest stage of all by a ruthlessly efficient Australia, inspired by Ali Brigginshaw.

The vastly experienced Brigginshaw had a hand in four of Australia's first five tries and replicated her player of the match performance from 2017 with several excellent breaks, incisive passes and a series of spiralling kicks.

While the Manchester crowd got behind the visibly dispirited New Zealand side, with 'oohs' and 'aahs' accompanying rare breaks through the Australian line, any hopes they had of mounting a remarkable fightback were extinguished within 12 minutes of the restart.

Emma Tonegato darted past two defenders after collecting an inside pass from Brigginshaw and Sergis' momentum then saw her roll over for her second try of the match.

While the previous two finals between the world's leading two nations had been close affairs, with no more than 10 points separating the teams, Tarryn Aiken's try kept the scoreboard ticking over for Brad Donald's side.

Although the loudest cheer of the day was reserved for a sweeping New Zealand move that saw Madison Bartlett dive over in the corner, two tries from Kennedy Cherrington and Evania Pelite's late effort ensured Australia concluded the match with a resounding victory and the second biggest ever winning margin in a final.

  • Comment posted by new account, today at 16:38

    No one cares

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 16:41

      Leanne replied:
      You must care though. Given that you have chosen to click on the article, scroll through the comments and taken the time to post a comment yourself :)

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 16:31

    The depth is not great but what Rugby League did here with showing all the mens, women's and the wheelchair matches was fantastic. It's a big step forward and the organisers and all the teams can be very proud of being part of it. This is the positive side of humanity. Take note politicians.

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 16:43

      N2019 replied:
      I enjoyed watching some of the wheelchair game and felt the various comps being held in one country all around the same time was a very inclusive format, as you suggest. Some work to do on making the early stages and women's game more competitive so games are less predictable and the game gets taken more seriously more widely, but it's been nice to watch league on terrestrial TV and at grounds.

  • Comment posted by Gulvin, today at 16:31

    Yawn, the gulf in abilities makes this woman's sport a non starter. Nothing like the rugby union championship.

    • Reply posted by Waint, today at 16:40

      Waint replied:
      At the risk of sounding boring separating RL and RU is to the detriment of RL especially in the women’s game. If you are a good rugby player where are you going to play at the moment?

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 16:29

    My local village u12 football team lost 19-0 today, just wondering why the BBC didn't cover this.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:33

      JimmyC replied:
      If they had remembered to bill the match as a World Cup, then I’m sure there would have been plenty of coverage

  • Comment posted by Curious, today at 16:27

    Australia were continually offside during NZ sets - not called. Some were standing next to the ref - a yard ahead!

  • Comment posted by N2019, today at 16:23

    To posters who make sensible comments about an uncompetitive tournament, fair comment. To posters who just come on to ridicule and make sexist comments, please don't bother; they just reflect badly on your attitudes. It's funny that few people if any who choose to mock and offend on here have their full names visible.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:26

      JimmyC replied:
      “It’s funny that few people … have their full names visible”: N2019.

      Good lad! Comedy gold

  • Comment posted by npzkrkf6, today at 16:23

    Enjoyed some womens super league games and caught some womens state of origin.

    Enjoyed them for what they are but the gap is huge.

  • Comment posted by Waint, today at 16:22

    Why did the Australian women look so delighted having won the final? It’s not like they did anything for a whole month.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:43

      JimmyC replied:
      They looked delighted because they won? The probably worked quite hard to get that much better than everyone else so are right to enjoy their medals.

  • Comment posted by TheLobster, today at 16:17

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 16:20

      Leanne replied:
      "Australia 54-4 New Zealand: Brad Donald's side win record-equalling third Women's Rugby League World Cup"

      There is the headline. Maybe read it again?

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 16:08

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 16:10

      Leanne replied:
      Oh dear.

  • Comment posted by SirLesPatterson, today at 16:08

    I agree that this comp is way too one-sided but why are some many blokes so opposed to womens sport? Some of the comments on here are ridiculous. Most of you blokes having a whinge wouldn't survive a training session with these women. Maybe you know it and you can't handle it. Grow up fellas

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:19

      JimmyC replied:
      I’m not “opposed to womens sport”. I have spent many years coaching women in another sport. But I think a tournament with one good team is a sham. 54-4 in the final? Shambles

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 16:04

    Try to promote it with so much hype too like they do all the time with women's cricket by staging it at the same venue before the men's final match but not worthy of a WC final at all! This why the stadium was atleast 75% empty before now being filled in time for the men's final!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:19

      JimmyC replied:
      More like 90 per cent empty.

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 15:59

    The Haka doesn't look great. Australia avoided laughing but they had the game won before the match started.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 16:13

      TheMassDebator replied:
      The Haka is so cringy. As if anyone is going to be intimidated by a silly little dance before kick off

  • Comment posted by Sjelway, today at 15:58

    this is the crap the bbc keep giving us to much women sport live, not interested

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 16:04

      Leanne replied:
      You must be interested. Given that you have chosen to click on the article, scroll through the comments and taken the time to post a comment yourself :)

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 15:57

    Pointless tournament. When a team puts out the reserves in a semi final and wins 82 0 then u know its a farce

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 15:57

    Ridiculous that this is on the news!

    • Reply posted by status quorn, today at 16:10

      status quorn replied:
      Ridiculous that you think half the worlds population don't merit a mention

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 15:55

    All a bit inevitable really probably the most one sided “world “ competition ever and pleased don’t say it will help the games growth in other countries as getting beat by such shorelines is more likely to decrease any growth than increase it

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 15:58

      Wee Brian replied:
      It will help the game’s growth in other countries.

  • Comment posted by Rondowriter, today at 15:54

    To re-purpose a common phrase, it appeared to be women against girls here. Australia ruthlessly negated the NZ strengths in ways that England were incapable of.

    But I have to say that this has been an excellent tournament - let us hope that the women's game kicks on well from here.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 16:10

      TheMassDebator replied:
      Excellent in what way? Over half the matches had winning margins of 40 points or more. That's not excellent

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 15:54

    Could’ve saved everyone the effort and just given Australia the trophy weeks ago.

