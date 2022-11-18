Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2021 Final England (12) 28 Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, King Goals: Hawkins, Collins 3 France (14) 24 Tries: Abassi, Alazard, G Clausells Goals : Alazard, N Clausells 4

England captain Tom Halliwell scored a late try to lead his side to a famous Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final victory over France.

The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos player, who was voted player of the match, crashed over with less than three minutes.

It was his second try of the game and sealed a famous win.

Although Nathan Collins missed the conversion, it was enough to make up for defeats in the last two finals.

Tom Coyd's side battled back from 14-6 down in the first half to lead 22-14 after 55 minutes

In a feisty game, the French arguably had the better of the refereeing calls in the second half and the kicking of Nico Clausells, who broke English hearts five years ago with his late match-winning try, helped keep them in it.

But when Halliwell squeezed his way through the French defence it sparked wild celebrations and gave England their second World Cup title after success in the inaugural final back in 2008.

With the two sides so evenly matched, the final was never going to be a free-scoring spectacle and there was more defensive strength shown by both teams.

France started well and an early Lionel Alazard penalty put them ahead as they tested the English defence before Alazard went over for the game's first try, converted by Nico Clausells.

England tried to get back into the game and they got their reward when Halliwell reached over on 17 minutes for a try converted by Rob Hawkins.

Jack Brown came into the game on 26 minutes with coach Coyd hoping he could make an impact in front of a world record crowd of of 4,526.

He went close immediately but it was France who extended their lead through Mostefa Abassi's 17th try of the tournament, converted by Clausells.

Brown had a try controversially chalked off for a double movement but just before the break he got his reward, weaving his way through with Collins adding the extras.

England started the second half the better and first Lewis King and then Brown with his second, put them in control.

But the momentum started to swing France's way and Gilles Clausells evaded a tackle to go over and two Nico Clausells goals made it a level game entering the final quarter.

Collins held his nerve with a 68th minute penalty before Nico Clausells responded again to ensure a grandstand finish.

And England made sure they had the final say to lift the trophy.