Jake Lloyd returned to action after an elbow injury in the final games of the season

Cornwall forward Jake Lloyd has signed a new contract to stay with the League One club until the end of next season.

Lloyd, 25, has played for Great Britain and Lancashire at amateur level.

He impressed in Cornwall's early matches before missing three months after dislocating his elbow in May.

"Jake was one of our stand-out players during our early season games only to be struck down by a nasty elbow injury which halted his progress," said general manager John Beach.

"But he battled back to full fitness with real determination and gusto to finish the season on a positive note with two outstanding performance at home to Oldham and away to Midlands.

"Certainly in the game against Oldham, we saw the evidence that Jake is equally at home as a middle and his versatility to play either hooker or loose forward makes him integral for the 2023 season."