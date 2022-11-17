Michael Lawrence scored 54 tries in 324 appearances for Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants legend Michael Lawrence has joined Bradford Bulls on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old Jamaica international made his Super League debut for the club in 2008 and made 324 appearances in all competitions.

"First and foremost I've been lucky enough to live out my dream to represent my home town for so long," the forward told the club website. external-link

"Now I'm very excited for my new challenge at the Bradford Bulls."

Managing director Richard Thewlis added: "There is no doubt whatsoever in my mind that Michael Lawrence leaves our club as a modern day icon of the club and town.

"Last year was the first I guess when he simply didn't get the game time that he'd become accustomed to and there is no doubt that it hurt him, however in typical style he battled on and did all he could for the team on and off the field. He has never been anything but a superb professional, it really is that simple."