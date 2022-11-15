Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bachara 'proud' as England make it to the final

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England's Seb Becahara won the wheelchair Golden Boot as New Zealand's Joseph Manu and Raecene McGregor won the men's and women's awards respectively.

Bechara was chosen ahead of countryman Jack Brown who won the inaugural wheelchair Golden Boot in 2019.

England's Victor Radley and George Williams had been shortlisted for the men's award.

Manu also beat out Australia's Josh Addo-Carr and Samoa's Jarome Luai.

The Golden Boot is handed out by the governing body International Rugby League (RLIF) for performances at international level.

It was introduced in 1984 and brought back this year following a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Catalans Dragons' Bechara has been a standout performer for England who face France in the wheelchair World Cup final on Friday.

Full-back Manu, who plays centre for Sydney Roosters, has aided New Zealand in their run to the men's world cup semi-finals.

And, after winning the 2022 Dally M Award from the NRLW, McGregor has helped the Kiwi Ferns to Saturday's women's world cup final.

Meanwhile, 10 England players were included in the three teams of the tournament decided by the Rugby League World Cup organisers.

Williams, Tom Burgess and Radley were selected to the men's side, with Tara-Jane Stanley, Vicky Molyneux, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Vicky Whitfield representing England women.

England's Joe Coyd joined Bechara and Brown in the team of the wheelchair world cup.

Men's RLWC team of the tournament: J Manu (New Zealand); B To'o (Samoa), T Lafai (Samoa), S Crichton (Samoa), J Addo-Carr (Australia); J Luai (Samoa), G Williams (England); T Burgess (England), E Ipape (Papua New Guinea), J Paulo (Samoa), C Murray (Australia), L Martin (Australia), V Radley (England). Replacements: H Grant (Australia), S Turuva (Fiji), K Koloamatangi (Tonga), J Fisher-Harris (New Zealand).

Women's RLWC team of the tournament: A Nicholls (New Zealand); TJ Stanley (England), M Hufanga (New Zealand), I Kelly (Australia), E Pelite (Australia); T Aiken (Australia), R McGregor (New Zealand); E Albert (Papua New Guinea), L Brown (Australia), V Whitfield (England), V Molyneux (England), A Hall (New Zealand), M Pakulis (Canada). Replacements: F Amaral (Brazil), C Winfield-Hill (England), E Tonegato (Australia), A Nu'uausala (New Zealand).

Wheelchair RLWC team of the tournament: L Alazard (France), S Bechara (England), J Bourson (France), J Brown (England), N Clausells (France), J Coyd (England), T Gonzalez (Spain), M Johnson (USA), B McKenna (Australia), S Williams (Wales).