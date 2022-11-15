Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England head coach Craig Richards has left his role following his side's 20-6 Women's World Cup semi-final defeat by New Zealand on Monday.

Richards, appointed in 2017, led hosts England to their fourth consecutive World Cup semi-final.

During the post-match press conference that followed England's defeat, hRichards, 44, said he would not be staying in the job.

The RFL said they would confirm a new head coach after the World Cup.

More to follow.