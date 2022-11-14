Rugby League: Victor Radley and James Bentley investigated after alleged incident in Manchester
The Rugby Football League is investigating an alleged incident involving England's Victor Radley and Ireland's James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday.
Sydney Roosters' Radley was allegedly involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos' Bentley at a hotel.
The England team were staying in the hotel following their shock Rugby League World Cup semi-final exit to Samoa on Saturday.
England suffered a golden-point defeat.
A spokesman for the Rugby Football League (RFL) said: "The RFL have been made aware of allegations and are currently investigating the matter."