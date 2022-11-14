Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ellis Longstaff scored six tries in 10 appearances on loan at Hull FC last season

Salford Red Devils have signed Ellis Longstaff on loan for the 2023 season from Warrington Wolves.

The 20-year-old back-row forward has made 14 appearances for Warrington.

After being on loan at Hull FC for the second half of last season, Longstaff will spend the new campaign at AJ Bell Stadium.

"Ellis is a fantastic addition to our team. He's a player with lots of energy and ambition," said Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley.