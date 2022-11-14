Ellis Longstaff: Salford Red Devils sign back-row forward on loan from Warrington
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils have signed Ellis Longstaff on loan for the 2023 season from Warrington Wolves.
The 20-year-old back-row forward has made 14 appearances for Warrington.
After being on loan at Hull FC for the second half of last season, Longstaff will spend the new campaign at AJ Bell Stadium.
"Ellis is a fantastic addition to our team. He's a player with lots of energy and ambition," said Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley.
- A compelling parable on race, power and love: The English - an epic Western drama starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer
- SAS Rogue Heroes: Watch the incredible new drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders