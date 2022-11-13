Bachara 'proud' as England make it to the final

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final - England v France Venue: Manchester Central Date: 18 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England's Seb Bechara says reaching another Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final is a reward for a long wait.

England lost by four points to France in the 2017 final after a late Nicolas Clausells try.

The same sides will meet again in Friday's decider in Manchester after comprehensive semi-final wins.

"I've been waiting for this moment for five years," an emotional Bechara told BBC Sport.

"Back then we led for so long but France got that late score - it was heartbreaking. But we are there again and want to do our best and make everyone proud."

Bechara scored four tries, including a seven-minute hat-trick to open the game, in England's comprehensive 125-22 win over Wales after France, who also won the 2013 tournament, had earlier defeated Australia 84-40.

Jack Brown crossed for eight tries for England with Joe Coyd also adding four in a 22-try win in Sheffield.

"Before the game we got reminded how important this game was," said 28-year-old Bechara, who is based in France and combines wheelchair rugby league with a career as a professional trumpet player.

"It's a World Cup semi-final - it doesn't come around too often. It is a special moment and I wanted to come out and do my best.

"We were on point today - we stayed composed and we did our job. We started really well and kept going at them.

"Unfortunately we let them score a bit so we will watch that back and learn from our errors. That is something we can work on for the final. It is good to have negative feedback."

England lost twice to France in friendlies last November but beat their rivals in Manchester in June. On that occasion England were without Brown, who has been one of their tournament stars, while the French were also missing key players.

"England against France is as big as it gets in wheelchair rugby league," said England coach Tom Coyd, who took over the role in 2020.

"They will fancy themselves 100% but we think we have it in us to beat them on the big stage in front of a home crowd and we are well placed.

"Today was probably the most composed we have been from the start in all of our games but I think we conceded too many points and there were a few too many lapses in concentration."

Despite the defeat, Wales captain Stuart Williams was encouraged by his side's second-half display.

"In the first half we didn't play like how we like to play," he said. "We played hard but we were too tense. You could see flourishes in the first 20 minutes of the second half, we started playing a lot better. We were a lot more relaxed and started to enjoy ourselves. That's what we should take from it.

"I said at half-time, 'let's make them earn it', and I feel like England did. They put a showpiece on and hopefully people enjoyed it.

"I'd like to think that our players really enjoyed themselves today and feel a part of it. I felt the love out there. This is a huge thing for us and the sport."