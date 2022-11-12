Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England 26-27 Samoa

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Stephen Crichton's drop-goal
Stephen Crichton's drop-goal won the game for Samoa
Rugby League World Cup 2021
England (6) 26
Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals: Makinson (4) Penalty: Makinson (1)
Samoa (10) 27
Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal: Crichton

England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final.

Stephen Crichton's drop-goal saw the England players slump to the ground after the sides could not be separated at the end of 80 minutes.

The host nation thrashed Samoa 60-6 in the tournament opener less than a month ago but Matt Parish's side exacted a sweet revenge at Emirates Stadium.

Stephen Crichton's second try had seen the Pacific Islanders lead 26-20 in a gripping finale before Herbie Farnworth's second try and a Tommy Makinson conversion took the contest into extra time.

A crowd of 40,489 was at the home of Arsenal Football Club, well away from rugby league's traditional northern heartlands, largely expecting Shaun Wane's side to put on a display of dominance having swept aside all of their previous opponents.

But several uncharacteristic errors in both defence and attack saw them come undone against a ruthless Samoa side that showed plenty of resolve and were clinical in attack.

Tim Lafai's try was an early indicator of what was to come as the highly motivated Pacific Islanders took the game to England who fell behind for the first time in the tournament.

The 31-year-old Salford centre spent 2021 working as builder after being released by the Canterbury Bulldogs but he collected Jarome Luai's pass and evaded Kallum Watkins and Dom Young to cross in the left corner.

At times aggression spilled over, with Samoa captain Junior Paulo sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle on George Williams. And it was the Warrington Wolves half-back's darting run between tacklers that sent Whitehead over as the host nation responded.

England's vulnerable right edge was exposed for the second of three occasions as Ligi Sao's dummy saw him escape Watkins.

Yet the contest appeared to have swung back in England's favour when John Bateman's try saw the hosts regain the lead only to then be on the end of a superb Samoa team try as Crichton went over.

Farnworth's power dragged the hosts back within touching distance as he held off three tacklers and Makinson's conversion and penalty ensured a grandstand finish.

England: Tomkins, Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Makinson, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlorum, Hill, Whitehead, Bateman, Radley.

Interchanges: Knowles, Thompson, Cooper, McMeeken.

Samoa: Suaalii, To'o, Crichton, Lafai, T. May, Luai, Milford, Hunt, Brown, J. Paulo, Sao, Su'a, Kaufusi.

Interchanges: Harris-Tavita, Papalii, Leniu, Tuilagi.

Comments

Join the conversation

268 comments

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 16:51

    England bottled it. First real game they've had and it's the last.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:06

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Not like they were winning by 20 points. How is that "bottling"?

  • Comment posted by danjam, today at 16:52

    England turned up to a gun fight with a rubber chicken.

    • Reply posted by brexshyt, today at 17:11

      brexshyt replied:
      😂🤣😂🤣…yes they did!

  • Comment posted by Stretford Bend, today at 17:02

    Wane can coach a team to beat Wakefield Trinity but is clueless when trying to turn over a team full of decent players. " We'll get better and keep improving " he bleats and repeats, not today son both you and your team got found out.

    • Reply posted by andyt, today at 17:32

      andyt replied:
      But Trinity regularly turned over Wane’s Wigan… including a 62-0 win!

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 16:54

    Fair play Samoa but how on earth did England lose to an opponent they beat 60-6 last month?

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 16:59

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Maybe you should ask the question the other way around

  • Comment posted by Loki, today at 16:53

    Two Fantastic Semi Finals. Let’s hope the Final lives up to those.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 16:59

      Sport Report replied:
      Well done Samoa! Great win!

  • Comment posted by The Gumbo Variations, today at 16:52

    Well done Samoa totally deserved, As for the hosts, Losing at home to Samoa, don't be disappointed England, be ashamed.

    • Reply posted by Sam Brook, today at 17:11

      Sam Brook replied:
      Why? Yes they were for whatever reason not quite at their best, but even then they still fought through to the end - don't detract from what has been a wonderful competition and all on Terrestrial TV...we played Union at school so I've always followed this - but the League games in this competition have been a really good advert for this code.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 16:51

    4th in a 3 horse race. Hilariously poor.

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 17:00

      Matthew1974 replied:
      4th?

  • Comment posted by Haveaniceday, today at 17:05

    Just as I feared, England came into the game undercooked thinking they just had to turn up. Kicked too early and didn’t do the basics well till too late. Probably a good thing we didn’t get to the final-Australia would have hammered us. Well played Samoa and good luck next week.

  • Comment posted by KonigsTiger, today at 17:05

    Congratulations to Samoa,next week they will have the support of every neutral fan and many in Australia also.As per usual when the going gets tough the English go missing,a well deserved vistory to Samoa

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 17:03

    Oh dear, dear England. A self inflicted defeat by death of a thousand cuts against a Samoa team on top of their game determined to avenge that earlier defeat. Committing two quick, consecutive, glaring errors when the next point wins the game was bordering on the ridiculous. Where was the game management? Credit to Samoa for knocking England off their stride.

    • Reply posted by Joba 1, today at 17:12

      Joba 1 replied:
      So frustrating. Get themselves into the golden point extra time, receive the kick, then clicked into panic mode. Needed to take a few deep breaths. Samoa were fantastic, but England were a shadow of the team that they have been for the past five weeks. Good luck in the final Samoa!

  • Comment posted by musicman, today at 16:59

    Fantastic game. Nail biter. Ebbed and flowed. Some great skill from both sides. Crucial mistakes cost England in the end but well played to Samoa, history making moment for them and deservedly so

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 17:29

      Nick replied:
      Some great skill. Really? Did you watch the other semi? Now that’s great skill!

  • Comment posted by brexshyt, today at 16:51

    The best team won! ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊

  • Comment posted by buster102, today at 16:59

    A real nail biter. Unfortunately, England couldn't maintain the fluency they had shown in previous rounds. Samoa in contrast, improved game after game and took their chances, they deserve to be in the final.

    History has been made, a new team in the final. Just a shame NZ couldn't have come out on top on Friday night in that other nail biter.

  • Comment posted by davmol, today at 16:57

    Congrats Samoa. England really bottled it, worst performance in a long time. Guess I'll be picking up my Samoa scarf for the final although I sadly sense a thrashing coming from Australia.

    Let's hope the England women and the wheelchair teams can make a final. Need some hope to cling on to, this loss is so deflating.

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 16:55

    Superb
    Amazing
    Magnificent
    Outstanding
    A joy to watch

    • Reply posted by Joba 1, today at 17:15

      Joba 1 replied:
      Great sporting occasion. Happy for Samoa, but England let themselves down. Hope Samoa can give Australia a game in the final.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 16:55

    From 60-06 4 weeks ago to eliminated on home turf in the semi final. I think England felt they just had to turn up today and already had an eye on the final. Not good. Not good at all. Well done, Samoa.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 16:52

    Well, thats 2 amazing semi finals, what a sport! 40k attendance, fantastic samoan performance, hopefully they can do something against the aussies!

    • Reply posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 17:33

      cuddlesthekillerwhale replied:
      The Emirates has a capacity of 60k.
      I don't think having a ground only 2/3 rds full for a World Cup semi final is something to shout about.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 17:02

    Samoa just keep amazing me, with a population about half the size of Coventry they keep producing world class players and performances.

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 17:08

      U21192826 replied:
      Not even professional, 2 team tournament and England not in the final, you couldn't make it up!! What joy 😂

  • Comment posted by cunny, today at 17:03

    Samoa deserved that today .

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 16:58

    Well, well all those comments about see you next week Australia from yesterday's HYS are a bit embarrassing now. Well done Samoa, best of luck for the final, you'll need it.

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 17:11

      korvintage64 replied:
      Plenty of comments also stated how dangerous Samoa were going to be. I guess you're ignoring those as it doesn't meet your pathetic, petty narrative?

