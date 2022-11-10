Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: Australia 16-14 New Zealand - champions edge thriller to reach final

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Elland Road, Leeds

Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final
Australia (10) 16
Tries: Addo-Carr, Holmes, Murray Goals: Cleary 2
New Zealand (14) 14
Tries: Hughes, Brown Goals: Rapana 3

Australia coach Mal Meninga hailed "one of the best Test matches I have been involved in" as the defending champions sneaked past New Zealand in a breathtaking semi-final to reach their 15th consecutive Rugby League World Cup final.

Meninga's men came through a stern examination and will face the winner of England against Samoa in the final at Old Trafford next Saturday (kick-off 16:00 GMT).

In a tight and tense contest, New Zealand went ahead through Jahrome Hughes and although the lightning-quick Josh Addo-Carr and Valentine Holmes responded for Australia, Dylan Brown's try gave the Kiwis a 14-10 half-time lead.

Peta Hiku's effort was ruled out for offside at the start of the second half and New Zealand were made to pay as Cameron Murray burrowed over from close range, which ultimately proved crucial.

Australia controlled much of the second period but it looked like they might have lost the contest with seven minutes remaining when Hiku touched down in the corner, but he was ruled to be in touch as the holders scraped through.

Former St Helens centre Meninga, who has won the World Cup as a player (1992) and coach (2017), said: "I am really happy for the boys, it was a real Test match. We hadn't had that for a number of years and I'm pleased with the effort, commitment and all the characteristics you want in your players.

"Sometimes you don't get what you want, you have to keep on hanging in there to win a footy game. From my experience that is one of the best Test matches I have been involved in.

"We can be better, we will learn from it but that is what playing for your country means. It doesn't look pretty at times but you have to get through it."

Australia progress in familiar story

Champions Australia have totally dominated the international game and are now looking to extend their record by lifting the trophy for the 12th occasion.

In a repeat of the 2013 final, when Australia ran out comfortable 34-2 winners at Old Trafford, this was a much closer contest but it was green and gold that showed their mettle with a controlled, disciplined kicking game to edge through.

The semi-final saw both sides go toe-to-toe in an intense display full of speed and skill which brought a raucous Elland Road crowd to their feet, cheering each brutal hit that was being exchanged.

The Kiwis set the tone with an intense haka and took a shock early lead as scrum-half Hughes went over following Joseph Manu's brilliant tap back from Brown's high kick.

But Addo-Carr showcased why he is the NRL's fastest player - a competition in which he clocked a speed of 24 miles per hour last season - in scoring an exceptional first try for Australia.

The winger, nicknamed The Foxx, showed a remarkable turn of pace from 35 metres out to latch on to Ben Hunt's booming kick and touch down in the corner.

It was Addo-Carr's 12th try of the tournament, drawing him alongside team-mate Holmes' record from the 2017 tournament, with Holmes grabbing the next try by going over from Jack Wighton's last-ditch pass.

The Kiwis were under the cosh but responded through Brown after he was put in by Ronaldo Mulitalo breaking clear for a 14-10 lead.

A dramatic start to the second half saw Hiku touch down from Addo-Carr's fumble, but the try was agonisingly ruled out by the video referee as the centre had strayed fractionally offside.

The Aussies took advantage as Murray evaded the challenge of three defenders to stretch over in between the sticks, which Nathan Cleary crucially converted for a two-point lead.

With time running out, Jordan Rapana ripped through the opposition backline with a brilliant run and Hiku thought he had clinched victory for New Zealand by acrobatically touching down, but they were left heartbroken as the video referee ruled against them once again.

New Zealand slumped down to the pitch at the final whistle, with a number of players in tears, being consoled by their joyous opponents who will contest the showpiece once again.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire said: "Definitely proud of the players, that is for sure. A couple of moments in the game could have gone either way but unfortunately for the boys it didn't go their way. If it did it would have been a different story.

"I am really pleased with how they have come together as a group and I believe we have closed the gap in a big way at this level."

Skipper Jesse Bromwich added: "I am really proud of the boys and their efforts. It is pretty disappointing, we had the intention of coming here and winning the tournament.

"To fall short like this is pretty heart-breaking. We put in so much effort. It is hard to process at the moment. I am devastated."

Comments

Join the conversation

169 comments

  • Comment posted by jimbobber, today at 22:01

    First time I’ve ever left a comment online. But I can’t not say anything. Huge rugby union fan here, but that was other worldly. I’ve never seen such high intensity, monumental impact and ball in play time was ridiculous. Both teams wanted that so badly. I didn’t want it to end. That was a man test and some more.

    • Reply posted by LBRodders, today at 22:20

      LBRodders replied:
      Top comment jimbo

  • Comment posted by Gary B, today at 22:03

    What a sport, what a match. Real men smashing each other for eighty minutes. No one feigning injury after being brushed by an opponent, No one trying to get an opponent sent off by cheating. No one effing and blinding at the officials. Just imagine how much better some other sports would be if the players conducted themselves in the same manner.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 22:37

      twinprime replied:
      Stop with the logical fallacy.

  • Comment posted by Wyvern Red Rose, today at 21:53

    80 minutes of the highest intensity as you could see, not to mention skills and fitness levels. Probably at Twickenham tomorrow we will see stoppages galore, reset scrums, numerous penalties, and TMO’s and the refs talking for 5 minutes. Still the trolls will be slagging league off as usual.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 21:57

      tony replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 22:10

    What a match. Rugby League seems to me to be one of the few pure sports left. No messing about, just 13 on 13 going at it for 80 minutes. New Zealand can hold their heads high.

    • Reply posted by Yoiips, today at 22:33

      Yoiips replied:
      It was a superb spectacle

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 21:54

    Sport at its very best. You won’t beat the skill, athleticism and intensity on display out there tonight.
    Thank you to both teams.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 21:54

    Breathless. Well played Kiwis kiss the badge. Was never going to be a rout and on free to air TV to boot.

  • Comment posted by IdleSurfer, today at 22:03

    A FANTASTIC game, played at a phenomenal pace, with bone-juddering physicality!

    Loved every second of it!

    Well done Australia; and huge commiserations and respect to NZ. The Aussies were just that little bit fitter, stronger, and streetwise.

    • Reply posted by Nickw1975, today at 22:44

      Nickw1975 replied:
      Aussies obvious favourites but at least they gave us a game to enjoy with no dog in the fight...although I was cheering for the kiwis ;-)

  • Comment posted by Byron Bay, today at 21:58

    Wow, what a brilliant game, congratulations to both the Kiwis and the magnificent Oz. Rugby league at its very finest.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:04

      SD replied:
      I'm sure both teams be happy a Welsh supporter of rugby union such as yourself is supporting them.

  • Comment posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 22:08

    As an Englishman I don’t now how we can beat either of these teams when they play like that. The game was relentless and the first half may have been the highest quality performance I have seen

    • Reply posted by IdleSurfer, today at 22:12

      IdleSurfer replied:
      The first half was played at such a phenomenal pace, it seemed to last about twenty minutes!!

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 21:45

    Well that was a game worthy of a World Cup.

  • Comment posted by IdleSurfer, today at 22:31

    I played RU for 30 years. Never played RL, but have always tried to watch it when it's on - going waaaaaaay back to Eddie Waring on 12" b&w TV!

    Top quality RUGBY, be it RL or RU, has to be recognised, appreciated, respected, and celebrated, REGARDLESS of your preferred code.

    Cut me open, and you'll find that my heart is Oval-shaped. ;-)

    • Reply posted by Yoiips, today at 22:34

      Yoiips replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 21:49

    Immense. Best game of RL I've ever seen. And one of the best matches in any sport.

    Both sides are different planet to England. Salute Australia and New Zealand. Take a bow.

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 21:51

      William Munny replied:
      "Both sides are different planet to England."

      We'll see next week won't we...

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 21:49

    Wow, what a match. Fantastic advert for the game on so many levels.

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 22:35

    I knew it was going to be good but that blew me away. What a game and as a Wales rugby supporter thank you for showing me intensity, sportsmanship, skill, thrill and entertainment.
    Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by Harry Cross, today at 21:54

    Wonderful stuff. Sport at it's finest.

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 21:50

    I think I strained my thigh trying to defend the line! Never seen the like of that

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 21:46

    What a game! More tackles, action and bursts in 5 minutes than the whole 6 nations.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:45

    Wow, that was Amazing. Well done to both teams. What a sport Rugby League is.

  • Comment posted by Puddworth, today at 22:30

    Well, if that fantastic game of Rugby League doesn’t attract a few more fans to our humble game then I will be very disappointed.

    • Reply posted by En Serio, today at 22:44

      En Serio replied:
      When only one team ever wins the WC and only 3 teams are even theoretically capable of winning? Not a winning formula.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 22:08

    Best game I've seen in 50 years. What a match!

    • Reply posted by LBRodders, today at 22:19

      LBRodders replied:
      Come on, let's no exaggerate I'd say 48.87 years

