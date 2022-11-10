Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: Australia 16-14 New Zealand - Mal Meninga's side reach final

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Elland Road, Leeds

Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final
Australia (10) 16
Tries: Addo-Carr, Holmes, Murray Goals: Cleary 2
New Zealand (14) 14
Tries: Hughes, Brown Goals: Rapana 2 Penalties: Rapana

Defending champions Australia sneaked past New Zealand 16-14 in a breathtaking semi-final to reach their 15th consecutive Rugby League World Cup final.

Mal Meninga's men came through a stern examination and will face the winner of England against Samoa in the final at Old Trafford next Saturday (kick-off 16:00 GMT).

In a tight and tense contest, New Zealand went ahead through Jahrome Hughes and although the lightning quick Josh Addo-Carr and Valentine Holmes responded for Australia, Dylan Brown's try gave the Kiwis a 14-10 half-time lead.

Peta Hiku's effort was ruled out for offside at the start of the second half and New Zealand were made to pay as Cameron Murray burrowed over from close range, which ultimately proved crucial.

Australia controlled much of the second period but it looked like they might have lost the contest with seven minutes remaining when Hiku touched down in the corner, but he was ruled to be in touch as the holders scraped through.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by diamondcutter, today at 21:59

    Still back England

  • Comment posted by MrMeaner, today at 21:58

  • Comment posted by Byron Bay, today at 21:58

    Wow, what a brilliant game, congratulations to both the Kiwis and the magnificent Oz. Rugby league at its very finest.

  • Comment posted by MikeyS1981, today at 21:57

    Amazing game. But gutted the Aussies won…

    … a Rapana foot offside the difference. Great game.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 21:57

    Great contest. Do you think Billy Burrows was watching or do you reckon he was he tucked up in bed with his teddy bear? (his only friend)

    • Reply posted by farthrum, today at 21:59

      farthrum replied:
      Probably watching Wigan Athletic football 'highlights' videos.

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 21:56

    Somoa played in 5th gear in their QF. Australia played in 5th gear in their SF. England not come out of 2nd gear yet. England will be crowned World Cup winners next week 👍

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 21:55

    Gallant effort from the Kiwis but not really being a Rugby person I was a bit puzzled how they believed the best way to score in the last ten minutes was to consistently kick the ball back to the Aussies.

  • Comment posted by karetaker, today at 21:55

    Amazing game to watch. Only niggle I have is can someone please take the microphone away fro Jon Wilkin the guy just never shuts up.

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 21:54

    Sport at its very best. You won’t beat the skill, athleticism and intensity on display out there tonight.
    Thank you to both teams.

  • Comment posted by Harry Cross, today at 21:54

    Wonderful stuff. Sport at it's finest.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 21:54

    Breathless. Well played Kiwis kiss the badge. Was never going to be a rout and on free to air TV to boot.

  • Comment posted by Wyvern Red Rose, today at 21:53

    80 minutes of the highest intensity as you could see, not to mention skills and fitness levels. Probably at Twickenham tomorrow we will see stoppages galore, reset scrums, numerous penalties, and TMO’s and the refs talking for 5 minutes. Still the trolls will be slagging league off as usual.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 21:57

      tony replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 21:53

    Wow!! What a fantastic game. Skill level, offload, intensity, execution all at 100% at such high speed. If Englu can beat Somoa can they compete with that level of intensity?

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 21:52

    Very good game. But it don’t save this World Cup from being underwhelming. Go back to Four Nations every 2 years with a Aus or NZ 3 test tour in between.

  • Comment posted by rothwelljohn, today at 21:52

    Great game between two wonderful teams. Probably Australia just deserved it,but only one call all night for offside at play the ball is awarded to Australia . Then another penalty awarded under the post to the Aussies in the next play leads to Aussies only try , but winning try in the second half. In a game of close margins , referees calls often make the difference.

  • Comment posted by farthrum, today at 21:51

    Wonderful sporting spectacle. Absolutely gripping. Two tight - but correct -video referee calls went against the Kiwis. So little between outstanding teams. A contest worthy of the final.

  • Comment posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 21:50

    Two Aus. v. N.Z. matches with essentially the same outcome. And essentially the same shortcoming by N.Z. Stupendous hard work by the N.Z. forwards to hassle Aus. into error and gain field position, but then a lack of finesse and sound judgement in making the best use of what had been so hard-earned. Great entertainment but so frustrating.

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 21:50

    I think I strained my thigh trying to defend the line! Never seen the like of that

  • Comment posted by ryder, today at 21:49

    Both teams gave it everything. Absolutely out on their feet at the end there.

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 21:49

    Wow, what a match. Fantastic advert for the game on so many levels.

