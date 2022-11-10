Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final Australia (10) 16 Tries: Addo-Carr, Holmes, Murray Goals: Cleary 2 New Zealand (14) 14 Tries: Hughes, Brown Goals: Rapana 2 Penalties: Rapana

Defending champions Australia sneaked past New Zealand 16-14 in a breathtaking semi-final to reach their 15th consecutive Rugby League World Cup final.

Mal Meninga's men came through a stern examination and will face the winner of England against Samoa in the final at Old Trafford next Saturday (kick-off 16:00 GMT).

In a tight and tense contest, New Zealand went ahead through Jahrome Hughes and although the lightning quick Josh Addo-Carr and Valentine Holmes responded for Australia, Dylan Brown's try gave the Kiwis a 14-10 half-time lead.

Peta Hiku's effort was ruled out for offside at the start of the second half and New Zealand were made to pay as Cameron Murray burrowed over from close range, which ultimately proved crucial.

Australia controlled much of the second period but it looked like they might have lost the contest with seven minutes remaining when Hiku touched down in the corner, but he was ruled to be in touch as the holders scraped through.

More to follow.