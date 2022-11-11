Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

It had the makings of a classic - top talent, intense rivalry, a big prize at stake - and the Rugby League World Cup semi-final between Australia and New Zealand did not disappoint.

In fact, former Great Britain international Jonathan Davies said that the Kangaroos' breathtaking 16-14 win in Leeds was "one of the best rugby league games I've ever seen."

"It was an unbelievable performance by both sides," he said on BBC Two.

Wales coach John Kear added: "It was utterly amazing. Both sides have contributed magnificently, the referee also. That was elite sport at its best."

New Zealand came into the tournament ranked number one in the world but have been far from their best in England and narrowly avoided a scare to beat Fiji in the quarter-finals.

Australia, meanwhile, had looked imperious en route to the last four.

Yet New Zealand had the better of the first half, taking the game to the Kangaroos from the outset and claiming a deserved 14-10 lead at half-time.

At that point, presenter Mark Chapman said: "If you're at home watching this and there are other people in your house not watching it, go and get them for the second half.

"If you're in the pub watching this and there are other people in the pub not watching it, get them round your table.

"And if you're following on social media, tell everybody to watch the second half because there is no better display in any sport, in my opinion, than the power, the physicality, the pace and the skill that we've just seen."

And there was no let-up in the intensity after the break as Australia fought back to take the lead and stifle the Kiwis to reach their 15th consecutive World Cup final.

"If you talk about rugby league as a product, I feel like we've just come across a new species - the level they played at for 80 minutes," said ex-England second-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Another ex-England forward, Jon Wilkin, added: "Australia never give you a chance to catch your breath. When they sensed tiredness, they increased their pace and their tactical awareness, and they completed [their sets] higher. Their second-half performance was something special in terms of effort and intensity."

Former New Zealand international Robbie Hunter-Paul said: "That 15-minute period, before the last 10 minutes, Australia were so clinical. They just did it time and time again."

'That's how we want it to be officiated'

Ashley Klein felt no cards were necessary after this flare-up in the second half

You know it's been a good game when even the referee is being praised. Tempers flared a couple of times in the second half but Ashley Klein chose not to send anyone to the sin-bin.

"I thought he was outstanding," said Jones-Buchanan. "He was quick, concise, accurate and he didn't invite himself into the game, and the game just kept flowing. It was a really well-officiated game."

Klein began officiating in England but was born in Australia and has been refereeing in the NRL for more than 10 years.

"I was arguing that it should've been a neutral referee but I take that all back," Hunter-Paul added. "He had a wonderful game."

"If we're going to show people how we want the game to look, and how we want it to be officiated, show them that game," said Wilkin.

"For me, who's watched thousands of rugby league games, I struggle sometimes to really get entertained by a game. I've watched that and been blown away - I've got goosebumps, I'm excited. The quality of it was amazing."

'Absolutely breathtaking' - was that the best game ever?

And then there's your reaction on social media. England and Samoa have some act to follow in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Mark: Probably the iconic rugby league game of the times. Should be talked about forever, like Brazil 1970 for the football, Barbarians game from 1973 for union, and Shane Warne's miracle ball for the cricket.

Stu: What an awesome, spectacular, terrific, stupendous, fandabbydozie game of rugby league that was!!

Joey: That was absolutely breathtaking. In my life, I don't think I've EVER seen a game of rugby league as brilliant as that. Top, elite professional rugby league. That game will be talked about for decades to come. How is this game not played the world over?

Stephen: Absolutely magnificent. Sport at its best.

Jane: Gosh. I need a lie down in a darkened room after that, and I was only watching! Cracking game in all senses rugby league at it's best.

Stewart: Was this the greatest ever game in the history of rugby league? Just how elite team sports should be.

Mark: A fabulous spectacle. Two brilliant teams going toe to toe. A privilege to watch rugby league at its best.

Phil: That was absolutely magnificent. Two teams at the absolute top of their game.

Paul: Gutted for New Zealand, but that was just an outstanding game of rugby, played to a level beyond elite. Congratulations to Australia, with any luck England will be wiping those smiles off your faces next weekend.