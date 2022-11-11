Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Hellewell has previously played in Super League for London Broncos and Leigh Leopards

Salford Red Devils have signed back-rower Ben Hellewell from Championship side Featherstone Rovers on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old briefly played for the Red Devils during a two-week loan spell in the middle of the 2022 season.

He made two appearances for Salford - in their victories against Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in July.

"Playing in those two games opened my eyes to how skilful and hard-working the players are at the club," he said.

"That's been passed down from the coaching staff.

"It does help that I'm close friends with some of the players - having played with them at previous clubs - so them and the other lads were very welcoming."

Meanwhile, club captain Elijah Taylor has agreed a move in the other direction and will join Featherstone for 2023.

The 32-year-old joined Salford in 2021 having previously played in the NRL for the New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.