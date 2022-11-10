Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Penrith Panthers defeated Parramatta Eels 28-12 to win the 2022 NRL Grand Final

Super League champions St Helens will travel to Australia to face NRL winners Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge on 18 February.

Due to Covid it will be the first World Club Challenge since 2020, when Saints lost at home to Sydney Roosters.

The match will take place at Penrith's BlueBet Stadium at 07:00 GMT.

The fixture coincides with the opening weekend of the 2023 Super League season, but Saints' game with Huddersfield is to be rescheduled.

Saints, winners of the past four Super Leagues, have twice been world champions, but the last time was in 2007 when they beat Brisbane Broncos.

The Panthers, who defeated Parramatta Eels in the NRL Grand Final to retain their title, have never won the World Club Challenge.

The match against the Australian champions will serve as a first competitive game in charge of the Saints for new coach and club legend Paul Wellens, who played in that 2007 Saints team.