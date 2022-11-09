Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Corey Cannane made an impact for Australia when he came off the bench

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 3-18 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Reports and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Australia beat Spain 52-32 to set up a Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup semi-final against defending champions France on Sunday.

Both Australia and Spain knew a win in their final Group A game would secure a spot in the last four.

The Wheelaroos took an early lead through Peter Arbuckle and never trailed at the Copper Box in London.

James Hill scored four of their nine tries and Diab Karim two, while Brad Grove and Corey Cannane also crossed.

There were three goals apiece for Karim and Bayley McKenna, and Corey's father Craig added two late goals.

Theo Gonzalez and Raphael Mondero scored two tries each for Spain.

England, who booked their place in the semis with a 104-12 win over Spain on Sunday, will win Group A if they beat Ireland in Wednesday's second game at 13:30 GMT.