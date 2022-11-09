Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Campbell-Gillard missed the quarter-final against Lebanon

Rugby League World Cup 2021 men's semi-final - Australia v New Zealand Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Friday, 11 November Kick-off: 1945 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Australia coach Mal Meninga has recalled prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard for Friday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Leeds.

Campbell-Gillard, who has recovered from a leg injury, replaces Lindsay Collins in a 19-man squad.

Hooker Ben Hunt returns after being rested for the 48-4 quarter-final win over Lebanon, with Harry Grant dropping to the bench.

Experienced half-back Daly Cherry-Evans is set to miss out at Elland Road.

"Once again it has been extremely difficult to leave out players who have performed very well in our colours," said Meninga.

"This is our most important game of the World Cup for us and a great challenge against the calibre of the New Zealand side.

"I am happy with our performances so far, but we all know we need to improve."

Australia squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Patrick Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, James Tedesco (capt), Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.