Rugby League World Cup: England recall Luke Thompson for Samoa semi-final

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.

Coach Shaun Wane has made one change to England's 19-man squad for Saturday's World Cup semi-final against Samoa.

Canterbury Bulldogs front-rower Luke Thompson is recalled in place of former St Helens team-mate Matty Lees.

Thompson, 27, has not played since England's second group game against France last month.

England, who beat Samoa 60-6 in the World Cup opener, thrashed Papua New Guinea 46-6 to set up a last-four clash at London's Emirates Stadium.

Thompson scored one of England's seven tries as they beat France 42-18 in Bolton.

If prop Chris Hill plays on Saturday he will move to joint second alongside former Australia international Bob Fulton in the all-time list of World Cup appearances with 16.

Hill, who turned 35 last week, broke John Atkinson, Roger Millward and George Nicholls' British record of 15 in the quarter-final against PNG.

Former hooker Cameron Smith holds the record with 17 appearances across the 2008, 2013 and 2017 World Cups, captaining Australia to victory in the past two tournaments.

Hill is the third most-capped England player of all time with 33, behind only Ryan Hall (40) and James Graham (44).

England squad: Sam Tomkins, Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Luke Thompson, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dominic Young, Morgan Knowles, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Mike McMeeken, Marc Sneyd, Kai Pearce-Paul.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Wirral Warrior, today at 13:48

    Certainly can't expect a re-match of the opening match as Samoa have really developed during to tournament and deserved their win over Tonga. England have got to match the physicality hence why it's a good decision to recall Thompson. If we can match them physically, and that will require doing so for the full 80, I feel we have enough strike options to win the game. Can't wait!!!

  • Comment posted by Jez, today at 13:45

    England’s forward pack have been outstanding. Samoa will be much improved from the first game but England should win. Looking very forward to being at the Emirates on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 13:39

    They could play with 7 men and win, best off to just play the final as it was always going to be 2 teams play a best of 3 series. Why bother with amateurs v pros and trying to fool the public by calling it a tournament??

    • Reply posted by Jez, today at 13:51

      Jez replied:
      Bore off troll.

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 13:38

    2 team tournament finally drawing to a close...

  • Comment posted by Graham McAulay, today at 13:31

    To be honest I have never really watched or understood rugby league, we don't really play it in Scotland. But I have really enjoyed the world cup and hope England win. Have also enjoyed watching the women's tournament, again I hope England win. As for the wheelchair rugby league, just wow! Great skill and a fantastic watch. Will be watching more when the super league starts again.

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 13:42

      Blimmer replied:
      Good on you. Anti Rugby League in England is prevalent especially in the south. Sadly it's because the top end of the game was professional from the start. It was often a class based argument. Those of us lucky to be brought up in the NW have been able to enjoy the best of both. My youth was spent watching the stars of the 50s. School was Union and the south was union. It's a great game. Enjoy it

  • Comment posted by Rhino_Chris, today at 13:29

    Come on England!

  • Comment posted by Nucblast, today at 13:23

    St George is with us. 💪

  • Comment posted by Nucblast, today at 13:22

    England too strong for Samoa. England to put trys on the board.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:20

    No reason for wholesale changes to what have been outstanding performances so far. Good luck England - we can do this.

  • Comment posted by waterbob, today at 13:16

    As strong as it gets for England. I'll be at the Emirates on Saturday shouting for the boys. Let's bring it home in RL RU (women's) and cricket!

  • Comment posted by 1895 , today at 13:14

    Come on England lets get this done 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by Eric Lassard, today at 13:04

    Right decision to bring Thompson back, not at the expense of Lees though, he's incredibly unlucky..... Cooper or Hill should be the player to miss out, Wane obviously going for experience.

    • Reply posted by elbowseye, today at 13:22

      elbowseye replied:
      For Hill, are you serious he's been outstanding.

