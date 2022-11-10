Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November

Australia beat New Zealand in their final group game on Thursday to ensure they will avoid hosts England in the Women's World Cup semi-finals.

Australia have beaten New Zealand in the last two finals and both sides were assured of a place in the last four.

The Jillaroos led 6-4 at half-time before coming from behind in the second half to clinch a 10-8 win in York.

They will now face Papua New Guinea while the Kiwis face England in a double-header on Monday, also in York.

Tarryn Aiken wriggled over to break the deadlock for Australia and the Kiwis replied with Apii Nicholls latching onto Raecene McGregor's grubber kick to score the first points the defending champions have conceded in the tournament.

The Kiwis went in front on 55 minutes after Mele Hufanga stripped the ball off Samantha Bremner, giving them a chance to spread the ball wide for Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly to dive over.

But Australia regained the lead on 62 minutes, earning a repeat set from which Julia Robinson crossed in the corner, and the Jillaroos held on to secure a hard-fought win and top Group B.

In the first part of a double-header for the final Group B games, Cook Islands ended their World Cup campaign on a high by running in five tries to beat France 26-18.

Cook Islands led 12-4 at half-time after April Ngatupuna and Terehia Matua scored either side of Melanie Bianchini's try, which gave France their first points of the tournament.

Mackenzie Wiki, Alekermay Tuaana and Tetuanui Dean then touched down in the second half to keep Cook Islands clear as France replied with two tries from Elisa Ciria and one from Cristina Song-Puche.