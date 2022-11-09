Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England will face a future rugby league superstar in their World Cup semi-final against Samoa on Saturday, says former Great Britain player Jon Wilkin.

Hosts England opened the World Cup with a 60-6 win over Samoa on 15 October.

But full-back Joseph Suaalii, 19, has since emerged as one of the players of the tournament, helping Samoa beat Tonga 20-18 in Sunday's quarter-final.

"I think we are seeing the best rugby league player of our generation developing in Suaalii," said Wilkin.

"He's 19 years old and he did some incredible things against Tonga in the most ferocious match. He gained nearly 240 metres and made a break that set up the winning try.

"I was like: 'I've got a man-crush on this guy.' He's unbelievable."

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford joined Samoa's coaching staff for the World Cup and has seen Suaalii take a lead role in the squad, despite having played just one full season in the NRL as a winger for the Sydney Roosters.

"It's fantastic to be around some of these players," Radford said on the BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby League World Cup Podcast.

"Joseph delivers off the field as well. For a 19-year-old kid to hold his own meetings in team sessions is pretty phenomenal.

"What we've seen during the World Cup, from game one to game three, he's developed the niche of playing full-back so quickly.

"I'm going to back up what Jon said. I think you're going to see a very special player over the next few years."

Tomkins 'the glue' for hosts England

While Suaalii is yet to reach 30 senior games, England full-back Sam Tomkins has played more than 350 and has evolved from the elusive runner that burst onto the scene with the Wigan Warriors in 2009.

"I think the really interesting dynamic is the two full-backs," said Wilkin. "They're at different ends of their careers, with different skillsets altogether.

"We've got Joseph Suaalii, who is a freakishly good athlete who's learning the game and Sam, who has mastered the game.

"Sam ran the ball for 60 metres against Papua New Guinea but had 39 passes. Joseph Suaalii went for 231 metres but only passed the ball six times.

"He just fearlessly carried the ball into an aggressive Tonga team all day. Sam's not like that as a player any more. He doesn't play like a traditional full-back.

"So these two contrasting styles are coming together and they're equally effective. For me, as an absolute rugby geek, I am excited to watch that more than anything."

Winger Dominic Young has scored nine tries in four games for England, while half-backs George Williams and Jack Welsby have also caught the eye.

But Wilkin feels much of England's success so far has been down to 33-year-old captain Tomkins, who has been with the Catalans Dragons since 2019.

"We've not really spoken about Sam Tomkins all this World Cup," said Wilkin.

"But we talk about how cohesive England have been. Well 90% of that is down to selfless acts by Sam Tomkins that allow other people in his team to focus on what they're good at. He is the glue.

"We're used to captains like Junior Paulo standing up in the middle of a cultural dance, inspiring people with his physicality, his brutality. Well, I love it that Sam is inspiring his team in a really selfless, nuanced way that's subtle."

On the difference between Tomkins and Suaalii, Radford added: "I think Sam, earlier on in his career, had that running ability. As he's got older, he's got a bit wiser between the ears.

"It's going to be scary when Joseph gets that knowledge, it's going to be pretty special to see."