Rugby League World Cup: Samoa captain Junior Paulo banned for England semi-final

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Samoa
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Captain Junior Paulo is set to miss Samoa's World Cup semi-final against England after being given a one-match ban for a striking offence.

The Parramatta Eels front row made contact with David Fifita's face after leading with his forearm in a carry during Sunday's 20-18 win over Tonga.

That was seen as a Grade A infringement by the tournament's match review panel.

But Joseph Suaalii has avoided a ban having also been placed on report during Samoa's quarter-final victory.

The Sydney Roosters full-back has received a caution after he raised a knee in a tackle.

Samoa have until Tuesday morning to appeal against Paulo's suspension.

The three other semi-finalists have avoided bans, with defending champions Australia facing New Zealand in the other tie.

