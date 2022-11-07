Rugby League World Cup: England recall Jodie Cunningham to face Papua New Guinea
|Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Papua New Guinea
|Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Wednesday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT
Former Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham is one of five players to come back into England's 19-strong squad for Wednesday's World Cup game with Papua New Guinea in Leeds.
Coach Craig Richards has also recalled Caitlin Beevers, Grace Field, Amy Hardcastle and Zoe Harris after they missed Saturday's 54-4 win over Canada.
England and PNG both head into their final Group A match unbeaten.
Both teams have also already secured their place in the semi-finals.
Cunningham, the St Helens forward, helped England open their World Cup campaign with a 72-4 win over Brazil.
Richards made seven changes from his starting line-up as the hosts maintained their winning start against Canada in Wigan.
Wednesday's game will determine the group winners and who they will face in the last four, with Australia and New Zealand having already qualified from Group B.
It will be the second part of a Headingley double-header, with Canada playing Brazil earlier (17:00 GMT).
The Group B winners will be determined on Thursday as defending champions Australia face the 2017 runners-up New Zealand (19:30 GMT) as part of another double-header in York.
England squad
Tara Jane Stanley, Caitlin Beevers, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Burke, Georgia Roche, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Grace Field, Tara Jones, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Emily Rudge (captain), Jodie Cunningham, Vicky Whitfield, Shona Hoyle, Olivia Wood, Paige Travis, Keara Bennett, Zoe Harris, Carrie Roberts.