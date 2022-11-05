Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Coach Craig Richards says he has a welcome selection headache after England beat Canada to move to the verge of the World Cup semi-finals.

Richards made seven changes from his starting line-up for the 72-4 win over Brazil in England's World Cup opener.

And the hosts ran in 11 tries to claim a 54-4 victory in their second group game in Wigan.

"I asked them to work hard and, having a quality squad, that's what the girls have given me," Richards told the BBC.

"On the back of that, you get a headache and it is a great headache for me to have.

"When you make so many changes, you know there'll be some clunkiness, but overall I'm really happy."

England will be assured of a place in the last four if Papua New Guinea, who they face in their final group game on 9 November, beat Brazil in Hull later on Saturday (17:00 GMT).

"We talked about the PNG game," Richards added. "We are not in a position now where we need to win it. We can relax and work on our combinations.

"We are not here to win a game; we are here to win a tournament."

Last season's Woman of Steel Tara Jane Stanley, who plays at full-back for York Valkyrie but at centre for England, scored a hat-trick of tries in the second half.

"It was a phenomenal performance," Stanley said. "We really put those combinations together and I was fortunate to be on the end of three of them.

"I've been working on hitting the line because at full-back at club level, I don't really do that. So when Georgia Roche passed that ball, I hit that line and ran through. It was special."