Rugby League World Cup: England 46-6 PNG - Tommy Makinson scores five tries

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at DW Stadium, Wigan

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021
England (38) 46
Tries: Burgess, Makinson 5, Young, Williams, Watkins Goals: Makinson 5
Papua New Guinea (0) 6
Try: Ngutlik Goal: Martin

Tommy Makinson made history with five tries as England blew away Papua New Guinea with a spell-binding first-half showing to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

A brutal and closely-fought game was expected against PNG, but it was actually a physically dominant England who took the game to the opposition.

Makinson became the first player to score five tries for England in one match.

That helped Shaun Wane's men progress to the last four on home soil - and they will face either Tonga or Samoa at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium next Saturday.

Watched by the Princess of Wales - the RFL's royal patron and matchday guest - England put on an imperial show by scoring seven tries in a scintillating opening 40 minutes.

The excellent Tom Burgess, the irresistible Dominic Young and George Williams touched down, while Makinson's opportunism brought him three scores before half-time.

England were proving to be unstoppable as Kallum Watkins darted in for a 38-0 lead at the break.

Makinson added two further tries in the second period and although Jimmy Ngutlik scored a consolation with 10 minutes remaining, PNG were already well beaten.

England will discover their semi-final opponents on Sunday, when Tonga take on Samoa in Warrington (kick-off 14:30 GMT).

Magnificent England march on

After England had breezed through the group stage with a 100% record, this was billed as their biggest challenge of the tournament so far against a side offering a sizeable pack as well as creativity through Lachlan Lam.

But Wane's men brushed aside PNG and have now won all four meetings between the nations, including at the same stage of the competition five years ago.

The match was contested in front of a raucous 23,179 spectators in Wigan, an all-time record crowd for a World Cup quarter-final.

England were electric and made an aggressive start, into the faces of the PNG players, and the relentless hit-ups from Burgess laid the platform for a destruction.

Former England captain Jamie Peacock said Burgess' performance was "one of the best front-row performances I have seen".

The South Sydney Rabbitohs prop crashed over from Herbie Farnworth's barnstorming run, before Makinson latched on to Sam Tomkins' inch-perfect grubber kick into the corner.

The returning Watkins popped the ball off to Young to go in unchallenged for his ninth try of the tournament, while Makinson added a quick-fire second from Williams' chip over.

The Papuans had no answer to wave after wave of England attacks and Williams slid from to finish off a slick team move, with Watkins going over from a Young lay-off.

England were outwitting PNG and profited again as the quick-thinking captain Tomkins made a Captain's Challenge when Alex Johnston fumbled the ball and Makinson reacted by touching the ball down - although referee Liam Moore initially said no try, it was awarded on review.

PNG battled in the second half, and after St Helens winger Makinson ran in for his fourth of the contest, did get on to the scoreboard as Ngutlik touched down in the corner.

There was still time for Makinson to score a fifth try to finish with 30 points and complete an exceptional individual and team performance.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Gigsaw Soljier5, today at 17:15

    only thing with england was they were predictable always going one side of play, proberly why PNG did better 2nd half. your top try scorer barely saw the ball

  • Comment posted by TUCO, today at 17:15

    Commentator said "23,000 here today, which is a record for a Rugby League World Cup quarter final."

    If that's not a damning indictment on The Rugby League World cup, I don't know what is!

    2 quarter finals, 2 no contests. Very disappointing fare. Go back to quad nations, the big 3, AUS/NZ/ENG, and the 4th team chosen as it was previously. Proper contests, proper crowds, proper atmosphere.

  • Comment posted by toffeebob, today at 17:11

    I was born in Bradford and grew up in PNG. As hard as it was to watch from PNG point of view. If you visited PNG you would see it’s an absolute miracle they are in this tournament. They should be unbelievably proud. If the game was played on a hot day in Port Moresby instead of wet Wigan it may have been a much closer outcome.

  • Comment posted by kenjones, today at 17:07

    Very good show

  • Comment posted by Waving Flags, today at 17:01

    I took three people who haven’t been to a RL match and they loved every minute, especially being so close too the ferocious tackles.

  • Comment posted by YorkCity84, today at 16:55

    Another nail biter!!!!! Honestly, what a tournament, you just don’t know which way any of the games are going to go.

  • Comment posted by diamondcutter, today at 16:55

    Burgess was awesome today !

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 16:47

    England executed brilliantly again but we still don't know what they like under pressure. They just haven't faced an adversity yet. 20 mins of unbroken possession is too much for any team to withstand. Burgess & Radley outstanding.

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 16:46

    England must have been told to ease up in the second half to save the embarrassment of yet another cricket score. Might aswell engrave Australias name on the trophy again as they will beat this England side by 40.

    • Reply posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 16:57

      Not My Real Pseudonym replied:
      Just to clarify your post.

      1. England in danger of posting a cricket score.

      2. England are rubbish.

      Which is it, or were you just desperate for attention?

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 16:42

    Unbelievable Makinson - oh, not allowed to big up an England player?

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 16:41

    BBC - please stop exaggerating how good/physical teams like PNG are just so to make it seem it'll be a contest. Teams like PNG and Samoa are never as good as you lead us to believe - and so blowouts like today are not shocks - they are expected.

    • Reply posted by diamondcutter, today at 17:00

      diamondcutter replied:
      Tonga have beaten both Aus and NZ in recent years

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 16:40

    The punditry during England games is painful. It is very apparent that Australia (and I reckon NZ as well) are well ahead yet they are forever talking up England's "world class rugby"

    Anyone can see that they are not at the same level.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 16:44

      DavidM replied:
      Have you watched any England games? YUP - perhaps NOPE!

  • Comment posted by Degsy, today at 16:39

    Fantastic 1st 40 . Game won . 2nd 40 coasted through , would have liked to see more of the same intensity as 1st 40 but no point in playing full tilt when you don't need to . TM as all Saints fans know is class

  • Comment posted by DJ Talent, today at 16:38

    England through as expected but gave us a dungfest second 40 mins. Woods and co can build this team up all they like we all know what is coming and that is dissapointment as per usual.

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 16:35

    Did the writer watch the game. England were dreadful in the 2nd half.

  • Comment posted by Sybarite, today at 16:35

    Absolutely stinking performance from England.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 16:34

    TM is pure class both on and off the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 16:32

    Cmon England one step closer to an Aussie wolloping. Very poor damp squib of a second half, will not do ticket sales any good for next week in that huge stadium.

