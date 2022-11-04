Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November

Josh Addo-Carr said he does not want his Rugby League World Cup to end and it is easy to see why.

After scoring five tries in Australia's 48-4 quarter-final win over Lebanon, Addo-Carr tops the try-scoring charts with 11 tries from just three appearances.

It took him five minutes to score his first against Lebanon, and after 19 minutes he had a hat-trick.

"I love having fun, I get to do what I love doing and that's playing football," Addo-Carr told BBC Three after his player-of-the-match performance.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd be in the UK playing the sport I love. I'm just grateful, I'm loving my time and I don't want it to end."

Addo-Carr, who told BBC Sport about his struggles as a teenager earlier in the tournament, scored two tries in Australia's opener against Fiji and then four in their following match with Scotland.

He was rested for the Kangaroos' final group game with Italy, but started with a bang in a rainy knockout tie with Lebanon.

"Addo-Carr is the fastest man on the planet," said BBC pundit Kyle Amor after his first score.

"If you give him an inch, he takes a yard. He's one of those players who gets bums off seats. When he gets a break, it's a joy to watch."

Former Scotland hooker Andrew Henderson was full of similar praise, adding at full-time: "I love Josh Addo-Carr's energy. He brings so much joy and quality to our game. A stellar performance. Phenomenal."

Addo-Carr and Australia now await the winner of New Zealand's last-eight tie with Fiji on Saturday, with their semi-final taking place at Elland Road on Friday, 11 November.

"We let ourselves down with ill-discipline and I think if we fix that, our best footy is ahead of us," added the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs winger.

"We know we've got a hard game next week. We're just loving every moment and this is a special thing to be a part of."