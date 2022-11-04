Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Addo-Carr scored a 19-minute hat-trick to put Australia in command

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Australia (30) 48 Tries: Addo-Carr (5), Mitchell, Murray (2), Martin Goals: Cleary (6) Lebanon(0) 4 Try: Mansour

Josh Addo-Carr starred as Australia reached the semi-finals of the World Cup with a resounding 48-4 win over Lebanon in Huddersfield.

Addo-Carr's 19-minute first-half hat-trick set the Kangaroos on their way and he added two more after the break for the defending champions.

Josh Mansour went over in the corner for Lebanon's only try.

Australia will play New Zealand or Fiji in the last four in Leeds on Friday, 11 November (19:45 GMT).

Cameron Murray also crossed twice for the green and golds with Liam Martin and Latrell Mitchell also scoring in a dominant performance from Mal Meninga's side.

More to follow.