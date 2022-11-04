Rugby League World Cup: Josh Addo-Carr stars as Australia reach semi-finals with resounding win over Lebanon
|Rugby League World Cup 2021
|Australia (30) 48
|Tries: Addo-Carr (5), Mitchell, Murray (2), Martin Goals: Cleary (6)
|Lebanon(0) 4
|Try: Mansour
Josh Addo-Carr starred as Australia reached the semi-finals of the World Cup with a resounding 48-4 win over Lebanon in Huddersfield.
Addo-Carr's 19-minute first-half hat-trick set the Kangaroos on their way and he added two more after the break for the defending champions.
Josh Mansour went over in the corner for Lebanon's only try.
Australia will play New Zealand or Fiji in the last four in Leeds on Friday, 11 November (19:45 GMT).
Cameron Murray also crossed twice for the green and golds with Liam Martin and Latrell Mitchell also scoring in a dominant performance from Mal Meninga's side.
