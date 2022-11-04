Rugby League World Cup - England v Canada Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Captain Emily Rudge says "no shirt is guaranteed" as England get ready to face Canada in the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Saturday.

England got their Group A campaign under way with a thumping 72-4 victory over Brazil in Leeds on Tuesday.

A victory over the Ravens in Wigan would put the hosts on the verge of a place in the semi-finals.

"Every game we play is probably the biggest of our career," said the St Helens second-row.

"As this World Cup builds, we're really conscious we want to be playing because no shirt is guaranteed. It is huge for us as players. It is the biggest tournament we have been a part of and we want to make the most of it.

"It's nice to build on the back of that game [against Brazil]. With the short turnaround, we can quickly improve on things and I'm looking forward to getting back out there."

The Princess of Wales will attend the match at the DW Stadium, which is a double header, with England's men taking on Papua New Guinea in the quarter-finals straight after.

Catherine took over as royal patron of the RFL from Prince Harry in February, and this will be her first official engagement.

"It is so incredible - it will be special for everyone to have her there representing rugby league and England," added Rudge.

Head coach Craig Richards has included seven of the players who did not feature in the tournament opener, with 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos forward Zoe Hornby set for her debut against Canada.

"Until a couple of years ago I would never have imagined that I would get the opportunity to play rugby league for my country on such a big occasion," said Hornby, a student at Northumbria University who also works part-time for Newcastle United's Foundation.

The former Whitley Bay Barbarians player added: "I grew up playing a lot of rugby union and football before I decided that rugby league was the sport for me and I never looked back.

"The profile of this World Cup for the women's game is huge and I'm really hopeful that I can show girls, especially in the north-east, that there are opportunities and paths to being successful in the sport."

England coach Richards said: "We always said we would take a look at our whole squad in these opening two matches and Zoe's debut is thoroughly deserved.

"She has come through quickly to establish herself in Super League and she is a player we have been watching for some time. She has really settled in the squad and we are expecting her to play a big part in this campaign."

Winger Brittany Jones and full-back Nina Bui are set to come in for Canada, who lost 34-12 to Papua New Guinea in their opening match in Leeds.