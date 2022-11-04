Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 quarter-final: New Zealand v Fiji Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: MKM Stadium, Hull Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

New Zealand go into Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Fiji in Hull looking to avenge a shock defeat.

Fiji upset the Kiwis 4-2 in Wellington to knock them out of the 2017 tournament in the last eight.

"Every time you lose big games like that, especially internationals, it always hurts," said Kiwis prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

"We have an opportunity this week to rectify that. We respect Fiji and we're not looking past them."

Asofa-Solomona added: "We know they have a lot of pride in their jersey and we have a lot of pride in our jersey so you're going to see a physical game on Saturday."

New Zealand, World Cup winners in 2008, are without suspended prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves but he would be available to return for a potential semi-final against either Australia or Lebanon.

Fiji are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the fourth World Cup in succession.

They were beaten by Australia in their opening match but recovered to finish second in their group behind the Kangaroos.

New Zealand (from): Asofa-Solomona, J Bromwich, K Bromwich, Brown, Fisher-Harris, Foran, Hiku, Hughes, Liu, Manu, Mulitalo, Nicoll-Klokstad, Nikora, Papali'i, Rapana, Smith, Sorensen, Tapine, Watene-Zelezniak.

Fiji (from): Turuva, Sivo, Sims, Naiqama, Vulikijapani, Wakeham, Koroisau, Nakubuwai, Sadrugu, Kikau, Kamikamica, Tagituimua, Toloi, Manuel-Liolevave, Vuniyayawa, Valemei, Raiwalui, Wong, Karawalevu.