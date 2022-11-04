Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Tomkins, 33, was among those rested for England's group match with minnows Greece

Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - England v Papua New Guinea Date: Saturday, 5 November Time: 14:30 GMT Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan

England face their "toughest test yet" at the Rugby League World Cup in Saturday's quarter-final against Papua New Guinea, says captain Sam Tomkins.

The match is part of a double header in Wigan, following England women's group stage match with Canada.

"We're not underestimating Papua New Guinea so we're going to play our strongest side," Tomkins said.

England are favourites having racked up 196 points in their three group wins over Samoa, France and Greece.

PNG finished as Group D runners-up after a narrow defeat by Fiji and wins over the Cook Islands and Wales.

"We've started really well with three convincing wins but tomorrow is certainly our toughest test," added Tomkins.

"It's gone as well as we could have hoped but we've got a lot of improving in us. In each one of those three games, there have been areas where we can improve."

PNG lost to England at the same stage at the 2017 World Cup but did defeat Great Britain in Port Moresby on the Lions' 2019 tour.

"We are ready for England and we certainly have learned from that quarter-final defeat," said PNG head coach Stanley Tepend.

The 43-year-old's matchday squad includes eight players who starred in the Kumuls' shock 28-10 victory over Great Britain three years ago.

"We have a smarter and younger side who are playing at the top level in Australia and England in the NRL and Super League and also in PNG too," Tepend added.

"Five years ago, I felt this was a side of individuals. Now we are a team and there is a really good feeling in the camp."

England squad: Sam Tomkins (capt), Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dominic Young, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Mike McMeeken, Marc Sneyd, Kai Pearce-Paul.

Papua New Guinea squad: Wellington Albert, Jacob Alick, Keven Appo, Watson Boas, Edwin Ipape, Zev John, Alex Johnston, Lachlan Lam, Kyle Laybutt, Nene MacDonald, Rhyse Martin, Sylvester Namo, Jimmy Ngutlik, Justin Olam, Nixon Putt, Daniel Russell, Jeremiah Simbiken, Rodrick Tai, McKenzie Yei.

Referee: Liam Moore