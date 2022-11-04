Rugby League World Cup 2021: England v Papua New Guinea Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

"I have played Papua New Guinea twice and been knocked unconscious on both occasions before half-time."

Former England international Kevin Brown knows just how tough a challenge Shaun Wane's men are about to face at the Rugby League World Cup.

When players face Papua New Guinea, they know it will be one of the most physical games of their careers.

England breezed through their World Cup group as expected, but the hard work starts now for Wane's team.

The tournament hosts comfortably won all three pool games, clocking up 196 points in the process to reach the quarter-finals, where they will face the Kumuls in Wigan on Saturday.

BBC Sport spoke to two members of the England team who reached the 2017 World Cup final - BBC pundit Brown and Huddersfield winger Jermaine McGillvary - to gain a first-hand insight into facing "brutal" PNG.

'PNG are physical but intelligent too'

PNG, who lost to Tonga in their opener but progressed from Group D following wins over the Cook Islands and Wales, will look to dominate with their sizeable front line.

Brown: "England have a massive task. I think this is the best PNG side I have seen. The quality is all across the board in this team; they have always got that brutality and physicality and I can vouch for that.

"When they put that PNG shirt on, something transforms in those players. They grow an extra inch and get stronger. They look like they throw more into it. What they have this year is some technical brilliance, pace and intelligence too. It is not all physical but underlines the brutal nature they base their game on.

"Lachlan Lam in the halves adds another dimension and Leigh Leopards team-mate Edwin Ipape is so quick and elusive out of dummy half. They have got a combination of threats. Full-back Alex Johnston got 30 tries for South Sydney in the NRL last season."

McGillvary: "This England squad has shown outstanding line speed in defence so far and that will hold them in good stead. PNG will come out flying but England will need to weather that and give some back to them. It will be close to start off with but England will blow them away as the match progresses.

"This England team is outstanding. It has great balance, with youth, experience and quality throughout. It is one of the best England teams I have seen in recent times. You can see what Shaun Wane has been working on with the team, the yardage that they make and how they suffocate teams."

'Put your chin down and bite your gumshield'

Brown was left flattened twice by PNG players during his international career

This will be the fourth international meeting between the two sides, with England coming out on top in all three previous encounters in 2008, 2010 and at the same stage of this competition five years ago.

But PNG, the only country in the world where rugby league is their national sport, were victorious when they played the Great Britain Lions during their tour of 2019.

Brown: "Assistant coach Brian Smith showed us videos before the game in 2010 about what PNG are capable of, but the arrogance in my head made me think: 'It won't be as bad as that.' I got into the game and got a horizontal flying tackle with a head into my face.

"When I woke up after the game, I thought: 'Brian underplayed that - it was worse than I thought it would be.' They come from everywhere. It is full of intense aggression. A few of the lads said that when you play PNG, you take your chin down and bite down on your gumshield because you know they are going to come at you."

McGillvary: "That 2019 game was one of the most physical games I have been involved in in my life. The environment was hostile with the crowd, and the players gave it to us physically. They were a different animal on that day; the energy they brought was far superior to ours.

"On Saturday, this England pack need to match that energy and go beyond that. They need to put them to bed early on. That was a very tough game in 2019. We didn't throw the towel in; we just weren't good enough."

'Young and Radley are killing it'

England have been boosted by the addition of three NRL players who have added an extra edge to the squad.

Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young has been one of the tournament's star performers with eight tries, while Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth and Sydney Roosters loose forward Victor Radley have also impressed.

Brown: "The NRL players make a massive difference and are all English boys. They have gone to Australia and tested themselves. Young left Huddersfield and people thought it was a crazy move, but he has cracked it there and is now a superstar.

"It is the same with Herbie Farnworth. Wigan wanted to sign him but he left the country and has done well too. Victor Radley is a superstar of the game in the NRL and is in on merit. He could well have played for Australia later down the line.

"The headaches Shaun Wane has is great because he has so many quality players to pick from but those three especially give confidence to the rest of the team."

McGillvary: "Young and Radley are killing it. Radley is one of the best loose forwards in the world, a lot of the good things in attack and defence come through him. He is one of the best additions England have had in recent years.

"He will be important not just against PNG but if England are to win the World Cup. If he suffers an injury, it will have a massive impact on the team. He sets the tone for the defence and in attack he digs into the line. He is tough but a smart player too."