Wales and Scotland were both beaten in their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup openers in Sheffield.

Defending champions France thrashed Wales 158-6 as Lionel Alazard and Mostefa Abassi both scored six tries.

Scotland were defeated 62-41 by the USA, who had Mackenzie Johnson and Jeffery Townsend both going over for four scores.

Callum Young scored four tries for Scotland in a thrilling encounter in which both sides led.

Scotland trailed 24-38 at half-time after a fast start from the USA but fell away in the second half.

The USA's Mackenzie Johnson, who was player of the match, told BBC Sport: "It was fast-paced and it was intense, and we loved every minute of it."

Scotland's Dan Grant - who produced a superb backwards flick pass to set up one of Young's four tries - told BBC Sport: "There were times when we looked sharp. Maybe we need to improve slightly in defence, but when we attacked, we looked sharp."

France dominate 'gritty' Wales

France cruised to a 96-6 lead at half-time, Lionel Alazard scoring five of the 16 first-half tries while Harry Jones crossed for Wales' only score.

The two-time world champions added 62 points in the second half.

"I'm a bit low but I'm so proud," said Wales captain Stuart Williams.

"It was a totally different second half although the score doesn't reflect it.

"The grit and determination and grind from us all, I couldn't ask much more. Everyone put a shift in."

What is wheelchair rugby league?

Played by teams of five with all players using sports wheelchairs similar to those used in wheelchair basketball, a game lasts for two 40-minute halves on a court approximately 46m by 20m.

It has similar rules and scoring to the running game but you tackle an opponent by removing a tag from their shoulder. That must then be replaced for the next play-the-ball.

A team's possession lasts for six tackles before the ball is handed over, as in rugby league.

Tries are scored by touching the ball down although players with more restricted mobility can touch the ball against the wheel of their chair.

Conversions and penalty goals are taken from an extended kicking tee which must be no higher than the wheel of the kicker and all kicking is done by hand, using a fist.

It is a completely different sport to wheelchair rugby - also known as murderball - which is part of the Paralympic Games programme.