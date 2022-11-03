Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zoe Hornby was player of the match in the Challenge Cup final, despite Leeds losing to St Helens

Rugby League World Cup - England v Canada Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer & online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Zoe Hornby is set to make her England debut against Canada in the Rugby League World Cup on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos forward is one of seven players included in the squad who did not feature in the tournament opener for England.

Craig Richards' side thrashed Brazil 72-4 on Tuesday to move top of Group A.

Captain Emily Rudge and Courtney Winfield-Hill, who scored three tries against Brazil, are retained for the match at Wigan's DW Stadium.

Hornby's Leeds Rhinos team-mates Dannielle Anderson and Keara Bennett, Wigan's Georgia Wilson and St Helens' Beth Stott, Paige Travis and Carrie Roberts all come into the squad.

The group match begins at 12:00 GMT and is followed by England men's quarter-final against Papua New Guinea.

England squad: Emily Rudge, Tara Stanley, Fran Goldthorp, Leah Burke, Georgia Roche, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Tara Jones, Dannielle Anderson, Hollie Dodd, Vicky Molyneux, Vicky Whitfield, Beth Stott, Shona Hoyle, Olivia Wood, Paige Travis, Georgia Wilson, Keara Bennett, Carrie Roberts, Zoe Hornby