Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

New Zealand beat France in wet and windy conditions in York

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Champions Australia ran in 13 tries as they routed Cook Islands 74-0 to open their women's Rugby League World Cup.

Sam Bremner scored four tries while Evania Pelite - a 2016 Olympic medallist in rugby sevens - bagged a hat-trick on her international debut.

Julia Robinson and Tarryn Aiken got two tries. Caitlan Johnston, Shenae Ciesiolka and Taliah Fuimaono also scored in stormy conditions in York.

Australia previously won the World Cup in 2013 and 2017.

New Zealand, beaten by Australia in the previous two finals, earlier got their World Cup off to a strong start with a 46-0 victory over France.

The French were surprisingly on top in the opening 20 minutes, however New Zealand wing Madison Bartlett pierced the defence down the left to open the scoring.

A fortunate second try, as a grubber kick rebounded off the inside of the post to wrong foot a French defender and allow New Zealand full-back Apii Nichols to ground the ball, opened the floodgates.

Amber Hall and Roxy Murdoch-Masila then forced through before the break as the favourites started to motor, leading 20-0 at half-time. New Zealand kept scoring in the second half, Katelyn Vaha'akolo going over twice with Page McGregor, Shanice Parker and Murdoch-Masila, again, also on the scoresheet.