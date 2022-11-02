Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Daly Cherry-Evans is one of Australia's strong pool of half-backs

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans have both been named in Australia's squad for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Lebanon.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga believes both half-backs can be part of his 17 and has included them in his squad for Friday's match in Huddersfield.

Cameron Munster seems certain to start in the halves against Lebanon.

"All 24 players have been outstanding so far," said Meninga. "It is extremely difficult to leave any player out."

Cherry-Evans put in a solid without being spectacular as his halves partner Munster was named man of the match against Fiji whereas Cleary was the stand-out performer against Scotland is favourite to start.

Meninga could select Cherry-Evans at hooker and add further potency to an Australia side that has shown ominous form so far in the tournament.

Ben Hunt drops out of the 19-man pool despite playing in all three group games - including 80 minutes in their last match against Italy.

Australia are the reigning champions and are hot favourites to beat Lebanon.

They won all three group games while Lebanon lost to New Zealand but defeated Ireland and Jamaica to progress to the knockout phase.

Meninga said: "We have reached the knockout stages of the tournament and we need to ensure we have consistency in the squad and in the positions.

"Lebanon are a very good side and we expect a strong and creative performance from them."

Australia squad Addo-Carr, Carrigan, Cherry-Evans, Cleary, Collins, Cotter, Crichton, Fa'asuamaleaui, Graham, Grant, Holmes, Martin, Mitchell, Munster, Murray, Tedesco, Trbojevic, Wighton, Yeo.

Lebanon squad Kiraz, Mansour, Maarbani, Morkos, Miski, Doueihi, Moses, Kalache, El Nachar, El Zakhem, Tasipale, Roumanos, Layoun, Kazzi, Robinson, Bazzaz, Rajab, Rahme, Rahme.