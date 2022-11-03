Truro-born Brad Howe moved to Cornwall from rugby union side Redruth in June

Cornwall prop Brad Howe has signed a new contract with the League One side.

The 26-year-old moved to the Choughs from rugby union neighbours Redruth in June and became a regular in the side towards the end of last season.

"I was bitten by the rugby league bug when I signed last season," Howe said.

"I loved being part of the team and around a great group of boys. I'm excited at the prospect of what we can achieve and I 100% want to be a part of that moving forward."

Cornwall general manager John Beach added: "Brad came across to us from rugby union and fitted in really well to the club environment and to the game of rugby league itself right from the start.

"As we all know, making the transition from one code to the other isn't easy but Brad demonstrated his potential to excel on a rugby league field and we are delighted that he's back for 2023.

"We are looking forward to seeing Brad kick on even more as a rugby league player and we truly believe that he is blazing a trail that other Cornish rugby players will follow as our club continues to establish itself in the Duchy."