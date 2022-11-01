Rugby League World Cup: England get tournament under way with thumping 72-4 win over Brazil
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Rugby League World Cup 2021
|England (34) 72
|Tries: Beevers, Stanley (2), Winfield-Hill (3), Field, Hardcastle (3), Goldthorp, Jones, Burke, Wood Penalties: Stanley (7)
|Brazil (0) 4
|Tries: Momberg
England got their Rugby League World Cup campaign under way with a thumping 72-4 win over Brazil in a carnival atmosphere at Headingley.
Caitlin Beevers' early try set the tone for the hosts against the World Cup debutants, who were competing in only their third ever international match.
Both Courtney Winfield-Hill and record try scorer Amy Hardcastle went over for a hat-trick of tries as England recorded their second biggest international win.
More to follow.