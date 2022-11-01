Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Record try scorer Amy Hardcastle was one of two England players to score a hat-trick of tries

Rugby League World Cup 2021 England (34) 72 Tries: Beevers, Stanley (2), Winfield-Hill (3), Field, Hardcastle (3), Goldthorp, Jones, Burke, Wood Penalties: Stanley (7) Brazil (0) 4 Tries: Momberg

England got their Rugby League World Cup campaign under way with a thumping 72-4 win over Brazil in a carnival atmosphere at Headingley.

Caitlin Beevers' early try set the tone for the hosts against the World Cup debutants, who were competing in only their third ever international match.

Both Courtney Winfield-Hill and record try scorer Amy Hardcastle went over for a hat-trick of tries as England recorded their second biggest international win.

More to follow.