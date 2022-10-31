Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kevin Proctor has been without a club since being sacked by Gold Coast Titans in July

Wakefield Trinity have signed former New Zealand international forward Kevin Proctor on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was sacked by Gold Coast Titans in July after he posted a video of himself vaping in the toilets during a game where he had been named in the matchday squad.

Proctor won the NRL Grand Final with Melbourne Storm in 2012.

"I'm really happy to have Kevin on board for 2023," head coach Mark Applegarth told the club website. external-link

"He's a player that's done it all in Australia and somebody I'm looking forward to working with. He will definitely drive the standards of the group up in training and games as he's a real competitor.

"After chatting with Kevin on numerous occasions, it's clear to see he's coming over with plenty of ambition left to compete at the highest level. I can't wait for him to get started."