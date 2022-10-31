Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The Princess of Wales, who is also a royal patron of the RFU, took part in a training session with the England rugby union team at Twickenham in February

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November

The Princess of Wales is to attend England's World Cup double-header at Wigan on Saturday.

Catherine will attend the women's team's group match against Canada at 12:00 GMT.

She will also meet the men's team before their quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at 14:30.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: "We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as royal patron."

Catherine took over as royal patron of the RFL from Prince Harry in February, and this will be her first official engagement.

She was given the royal patronage by the late Queen Elizabeth II and also took the role as patron of the Rugby Football Union.

Johnson added: "With both our England teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous rugby league town of Wigan."