Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Australia v Lebanon Date: Friday, 4 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Michael Cheika says he will aim to "do justice" to the Lebanon and Argentina teams he coaches, with both sides in action within 48 hours later this week.

Lebanon will face holders Australia in their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Huddersfield on Friday.

Two days later, Argentina's rugby union team play England at Twickenham.

"We've just got to work out how we get it done and make sure we try to do both things really well, and I'm sure we'll find a way," said Cheika.

"We've been hoping for this week for a while and now it's here, I've got to make sure I get across it and make sure I do justice to both teams."

He later added: "It's probably going to be one day here, one day there. Everything has to be nailed down here first because we're in a World Cup and it's extremely important.

"We've done a lot of preparation work with the coaches from Argentina. They were here from Sunday through Wednesday with the team last week.

"We had permission to have a camp and I was able to spend a couple of days with them because we had days off."

Cheika, who has Lebanese heritage, coached his native Australia to the 2015 World Cup final in rugby union.

Sunday's 74-12 victory over Jamaica also confirmed Lebanon's spot at the 2025 Rugby League World Cup in France, at the end of what Cheika described as a "crazy week" in which the team had to deal with two break-ins at their Manchester base.

Cheika lost a laptop during the first incident earlier this week, while team kit was taken and later retrieved.

And he revealed that some of his players confronted another intruder on Saturday.

"We had another intruder last night," he said. "They say we're sort of part-timers, I think the other part-time work we're doing at the moment is security work.

"Someone came in the team room. I'm not sure what happened, but they called me and I settled it all down and the police did their bit after that."