England led 16-4 at half-time and pulled away in the second half

England won the first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup by beating New Zealand 42-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

Nick Lynch, captain Scott Gobin and the pacy Sam Zeller gave England a 16-4 half-time lead.

New Zealand tried to stem the flow of tries but England roared away in the second half with Zeller and Gobin scoring fine individual tries.

Tommy Pouncey, Adam Fleming and Nick Kennedy also scored.

Earlier in the day, Adam Hills was among Australia's try scorers but they were beaten 32-18 by Wales in the third-placed play-off.

PDRL is an adapted version of rugby league for players with a physical disability.

Players undergo a classification process, which is similar to the Paralympic classification framework and adapted for rugby league, which puts them into one of three classes based on their impairment.

There are limits on the numbers of players from each class that can be on the field for a team at any one time.

The classification of a player is signified by the colour of their socks, while a player who cannot be physically tackled because of their impairment wears red shorts.