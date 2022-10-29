Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: Australia 66-6 Italy - Kangaroos cruise to quarter-finals

Australia captain James Tedesco has previously played for Italy at international level
Rugby League World Cup 2021
Australia (30) 66
Tries: Holmes, Taulagi (2), Tedesco, Graham (2), Mitchell, Yeo, Martin, Murray, Nanai, Collins Goals: Cleary (9)
Italy (0) 6
Try: Palumbo Goal: Campagnolo

Australia finished the group stages of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup with a perfect record as they thrashed Italy 66-6 in a 12-try win in St Helens.

Ten different players crossed for holders Australia who advanced as group winners with a dominant display.

Rinaldo Palumbo added a consolation try for Italy midway through the second half.

Italy were eliminated with the defeat, with Fiji joining the Kangaroos in the last eight as Group B runners-up.

After wins over Fiji and Scotland, only a shock, heavy defeat by Italy would have stopped Mal Meninga's side from topping Group B.

Murray Taulagi scored twice in the first half as Australia went into the break 30-0 in front.

After the restart Italy's Palumbo crossed to reduce the deficit to 42-6, but Australia continued to dominate at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Australia are likely to face Lebanon in their quarter-final although they could also play either Ireland or Jamaica.

Australia: Tedesco, Graham, Holmes, Mitchell, Taulagi, Cherry-Evans, Cleary, Collins, Hunt, Cotter, Martin, Nanai, Murray.

Interchanges: Campbell-Gillard, Burton, Faasuamaleaui, Yeo.

Italy: Polselli, Maizen, Atkinson, Natoli, Pickering, Campagnolo, Robinson, Susino, Parata, Iaria, Santi, Moretti, Brown.

Interchanges: Tramontana, Celerino, Palumbo, Colovatti

