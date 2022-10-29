Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England crush Greece as Dom Young scores four tries

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Rugby League World Cup 2021
England (44) 94
Tries: Lees, Young 4, Hall 2, Burgess 2, Williams, Makinson, Sneyd, Batchelor, Ackers 2, Pearce-Paul, McMeekan Goals: Sneyd 13
Greece (4) 4
Tries: Taukamo

Dominic Young scored four first-half tries as a rampant England ran in an incredible 17 in total to crush debutants Greece 94-4 - their biggest victory in a World Cup match.

Shaun Wane's men had already qualified for the knockout stage, but a thoroughly professional performance in Sheffield allowed them to finish top of Group A.

The score comfortably surpassed England's previous record in the tournament which came in 2000, when a side led by John Kear thrashed Russia 76-4 at St Helens.

Greece put up a fight early on and trailed 10-4 when teenager Siteni Taukamo slid over but England dominated from that point.

The irrepressible Young, Matty Lees, Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess and George Williams all crossed as England led 44-4 at the break

The barrage continued in the second period as Tommy Makinson and Marc Sneyd both touched down, Burgess and Hall added to their tallies, while debutants Joe Batchelor and and Kai Pearce-Paul also ran in either side of two tries from Andy Ackers.

In the quarter-finals, England will face the runner-up of Group D in Wigan next Saturday (kick-off 14:30 GMT).

Tonga are currently top but Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands and Wales all have a mathematic possibility of reaching the knockout stages.

Ruthless England show no mercy

England maintained their flawless record in the tournament but this was an utterly ruthless performance in attack, with every surge up front seemingly ending in a try.

The scoreline with 11 different try scorers was the second highest recorded in the history of the tournament, only behind Australia's 110-4 rout of Russia in 2000.

England have now won eight of their past nine internationals, a 34-0 loss to New Zealand in 2018 the only blemish, while they last lost to a team other than Australia or New Zealand at a World Cup back in 1975, when beaten by Wales.

Newcastle Knights winger Young spoke before the tournament about wanting to "prove a point" in England after leaving Huddersfield in 2019 because of a lack of first-team opportunities.

And the 21-year-old was at the heart of England's merciless finishing with another breathtaking display, taking his tally to eight in the tournament, the most of any player and just four short of the record set by Australia's Valentine Holmes in 2017.

All of Young's tries at Bramall Lane came in the opening 40 minutes, with St Helens forward Lees also running through unchallenged, Hall bustling over, Burgess barging in and the excellent Williams converting.

Makinson, playing at full-back in place of the rested skipper Sam Tomkins, joined the try-scoring party at the start of the second half by reacting quickest to ground the ball.

England were running riot and the superb Sneyd touched down to take his points tally in the game to 30, after also kicking 13 conversions.

Burgess went over again from a Sneyd pass and Hall touched down his 14th World Cup try to close in on Australian legend Billy Slater's record of 16 and take his tally to 39 in 40 for England.

England were relentless and the scoreline kept ticking as Batchelor slid home on his first Test appearance as did Pearce-Paul, while Ackers also got on the scoresheet twice.

For Greece, the loudest cheer of the afternoon arguably came for them in the opening period when 18-year-old full-back Taukamo side-stepped Pearce-Paul to score, but their first World Cup campaign ends with three defeats from three.

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 16:33

    England steamroller the might of Greece in a World Cup thriller. Can understand why the ground was only a quarter full if that, sensible folk won't waste their hard earned to watch such a so called contest.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 17:14

      Alex replied:
      Hopefully Dom young will watch the autumn internationals and see what proper rugby is and make the switch ASAP for the good of his career!

  • Comment posted by Leslie, today at 16:59

    A pleasure to watch a World Cup without the cheating, spitting, swearing, and general unsportsmanship, that will be served up in Qatar in a few weeks.

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 17:11

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Or indeed entertainment.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 16:42

    Professional performance from England. Group stages throw up some mismatches & it's easy to lose focus. Massive ask for the Greek players to be thrown in at this level.

  • Comment posted by waterbob, today at 16:50

    Just leaving the ground. Despite the score there were some excellent tries scored and everyone enjoyed themselves including many for whom it was their first RL game. Ignore the trolls this comp is great to see live

    • Reply posted by Dean, today at 16:55

      Dean replied:
      It's not a comp.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 17:19

    RL world cup is valid as any sport. Cricket , RU and football all have their own regular favourites in their world cups most likely to win, and you see lots of mis matches in their competitions.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:24

      JimmyC replied:
      Not to the same extent, and in cricket and Union you get surprises. Eg Ireland nearing England and windies in cricket, Japan nesting South Africa in union.

      Pretending that Greece play League, and then humiliating a team that has been thrown together … this is farcical.

  • Comment posted by View from Belgium, today at 17:11

    Thanks once again for the enjoyment. Even I could see the difference in class, but you still have to score the points. That big chap, Burgess, he takes some stopping!

  • Comment posted by BBCBlogger, today at 17:07

    Would it not be better to play group matches involving them”emerging “ sides with the top 1/2 in each group progressing through to the like of England, Australia and NZ?

    Gives them exposure but without getting battered

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:20

      JimmyC replied:
      Good idea

  • Comment posted by Numbnuts, today at 16:35

    Ludicrously one sided games played in 3/4 empty football grounds is hardly going to spread the appeal of rugby league. Surely better to play in actual rugby league grounds and fill them than have TV viewers watching so many empty seats. Who wants to watch a game with one side winning by nearly 100 points!

    • Reply posted by Wurls, today at 16:36

      Wurls replied:
      yep and here's the second one

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 16:33

    I can't believe they didn't manage to get the ball to Young for a fifth in the ENTIRE second half!!
    Dominant, and I expect some on here will complain about that, "one sided" "not exciting" etc, but kudos to Greece they never stopped putting in the effort. Let's hope this leads to more exposure for them and an expansion in the game for their country. It is only a good thing to bring on more teams!

    • Reply posted by Numbnuts, today at 16:42

      Numbnuts replied:
      How does getting beaten by nearly 100 points “lead to more exposure”. Farcical non contest.

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 16:36

    What does this prove, that probably only Australia, New Zealand or England can win the cup. Same as the women, New Zealand, France or England. Not sure what satisfaction you get from thumping a team by 50, 60,70, 80, points.

    • Reply posted by davmol, today at 17:23

      davmol replied:
      I don't really understand the mindset of so many here that teams should not play for risk of a heavy loss. Japan lost 145-17 to the All Blacks back in the 1995 Union world cup but had the character to continue working hard to become the competitive team they are today. I assume you'd have preferred they quit the sport back in 95 to avoid any more embarrassment. Such a losers mindset.

  • Comment posted by The Local Villain, today at 17:22

    Quite laughable the amount of people with what seems like an axe to grind and who are eager to knock the tournament. Rugby League is like no other sport, in that you simply cannot hide. The different levels of abilities are exposed so much more than any of the other major sports. Rugby league is fantastic to watch, if you don’t like it or have other issue with the sport, don’t watch it.

    • Reply posted by Fair Comment from Wigan, today at 17:26

      Fair Comment from Wigan replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 17:00

    This really should be a four team World Cup.

    Just not the strength in depth there to justify it.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:03

      JimmyC replied:
      Completely agree. Throwing together makeshift teams who then get pummelled does nothing to strengthen the game. Instead, it leaves it open to ridicule.

  • Comment posted by Fair Comment from Wigan, today at 17:07

    All credit to Greece and to the other big big losers. No pain no gain, try to grow your home game and come back fighting in the future.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:09

      JimmyC replied:
      Grow the game in their countries? You think people actually play the sport in Lebanon and Greece? It’s a bunch of Aussies.

  • Comment posted by Dale Hanson, today at 17:05

    The Rugby League World Cup is a joke, realistically there's only 3 countries that could host it, there's only 3 countries that can win it, and England the host nation today, can't even sell out the ground of a 2nd tier football club, it's embarrassing to say the least, the crowd was pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 17:16

      Acky66 replied:
      I was at Eng v France and surprised/embarrassed to see so many empty seats at Bolton. However, this was not helped by the ticket prices which started at £45 and went up to about £300! It was the expensive seats left empty.

  • Comment posted by npzkrkf6, today at 17:36

    Pretty sure, football and union have walkovers in their world cup. It is what is.

    Crowds are terrible, I'm not paying 80 quid to go watch at saints when a ticket there doesn't pass 30.

    Luckily have key worker tickets for Aus today. England should be a sell out for every game. Really poor from Dutton.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:48

      JimmyC replied:
      Couple of differences vs football and union. Firstly, teams actually have to qualify rather than just be ankle to roof up a few Aussies. And secondly, football and union are actually played in the countries in question.

      And neither game and as many one sided results as this tournament

  • Comment posted by cahilly1, today at 17:31

    So many losers with sad lives that want to moan about any and everything perhaps we should hav a 8 team football World cup or a 10 people Wimbledon maybe 15 for the golf open championship ....get a life ( although I doubt that's possible )competing wether you win or lose is what matters

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:50

      JimmyC replied:
      Not really the same thing. The sports too mention have a lot more depth.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:25

    Many people on here, understandably maybe, are saying what it the point of these games. But RL is growing. It gives exposure.

    It was the same with football and African teams a number of years ago.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:29

      JimmyC replied:
      Growing? In Greece? In Lebanon? No it ain’t

  • Comment posted by Anthony Francis, today at 16:35

    What is the point of these games - can't help Greece. There should only be serious teams in the competition. If there are not enough of them, call the event something other than the 'World' cup - it's a bit like the Baseball 'world' series!

  • Comment posted by Haveaniceday, today at 17:22

    Went to the game today and was impressed by the effort of the Greek lads, they left nothing on the pitch. But who in the RL thinks this is a spectacle to display on national TV and will increase the spread of the game outside of the RL heartlands? It’s a World Cup in name only, still I hope we can best the Kiwis/Kangaroos

  • Comment posted by trevado, today at 17:52

    What a farce and a bore

