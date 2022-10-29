Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England crush Greece as Dom Young scores four tries

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Rugby League World Cup 2021
England (44) 94
Tries: Lees, Young 4, Hall 2, Burgess 2, Williams, Makinson, Sneyd, Batchelor, Ackers 2, Pearce-Paul, McMeekan Goals: Sneyd 13
Greece (4) 4
Tries: Taukamo

Dominic Young scored four first-half tries as a rampant England ran in an incredible 17 in total to crush debutants Greece 94-4 - their biggest victory in a World Cup match.

Shaun Wane's men had already qualified for the knockout stage, but a thoroughly professional performance in Sheffield allowed them to finish top of Group A.

The score comfortably surpassed England's previous record in the tournament which came in 2000, when a side led by John Kear thrashed Russia 76-4 at St Helens.

Greece put up a fight early on and trailed 10-4 when teenager Siteni Taukamo slid over but England dominated from that point.

The irrepressible Young, Matty Lees, Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess and George Williams all crossed as England led 44-4 at the break

The barrage continued in the second period as Tommy Makinson and Marc Sneyd both touched down, Burgess and Hall added to their tallies, while debutants Joe Batchelor and and Kai Pearce-Paul also ran in either side of two tries from Andy Ackers.

In the quarter-finals, England will face the runner-up of Group D in Wigan next Saturday (kick-off 14:30 GMT).

Tonga are currently top but Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands and Wales all have a mathematic possibility of reaching the knockout stages.

Ruthless England show no mercy

England maintained their flawless record in the tournament but this was an utterly ruthless performance in attack, with every surge up front seemingly ending in a try.

The scoreline with 11 different try scorers was the second highest recorded in the history of the tournament, only behind Australia's 110-4 rout of Russia in 2000.

England have now won eight of their past nine internationals, a 34-0 loss to New Zealand in 2018 the only blemish, while they last lost to a team other than Australia or New Zealand at a World Cup back in 1975, when beaten by Wales.

Newcastle Knights winger Young spoke before the tournament about wanting to "prove a point" in England after leaving Huddersfield in 2019 because of a lack of first-team opportunities.

And the 21-year-old was at the heart of England's merciless finishing with another breathtaking display, taking his tally to eight in the tournament, the most of any player and just four short of the record set by Australia's Valentine Holmes in 2017.

All of Young's tries at Bramall Lane came in the opening 40 minutes, with St Helens forward Lees also running through unchallenged, Hall bustling over, Burgess barging in and the excellent Williams converting.

Makinson, playing at full-back in place of the rested skipper Sam Tomkins, joined the try-scoring party at the start of the second half by reacting quickest to ground the ball.

England were running riot and the superb Sneyd touched down to take his points tally in the game to 30, after also kicking 13 conversions.

Burgess went over again from a Sneyd pass and Hall touched down his 14th World Cup try to close in on Australian legend Billy Slater's record of 16 and take his tally to 39 in 40 for England.

England were relentless and the scoreline kept ticking as Batchelor slid home on his first Test appearance as did Pearce-Paul, while Ackers also got on the scoresheet twice.

For Greece, the loudest cheer of the afternoon arguably came for them in the opening period when 18-year-old full-back Taukamo side-stepped Pearce-Paul to score, but their first World Cup campaign ends with three defeats from three.

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by robbieboy, today at 17:18

    Good game, great play. A bit of a shame that I didn't hear many Greek accents but I guess that part is work in progress.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 17:18

    I was at Eng v France and surprised to see so many empty seats at Bolton. However, this was not helped by the ticket prices which started at £45 and went up to about £300! It was the expensive seats left empty.

  • Comment posted by View from Belgium, today at 17:11

    Thanks once again for the enjoyment. Even I could see the difference in class, but you still have to score the points. That big chap, Burgess, he takes some stopping!

  • Comment posted by BBCBlogger, today at 17:07

    Would it not be better to play group matches involving them”emerging “ sides with the top 1/2 in each group progressing through to the like of England, Australia and NZ?

    Gives them exposure but without getting battered

  • Comment posted by Fair Comment from Wigan, today at 17:07

    All credit to Greece and to the other big big losers. No pain no gain, try to grow your home game and come back fighting in the future.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:09

      JimmyC replied:
      Grow the game in their countries? You think people actually play the sport in Lebanon and Greece? It’s a bunch of Aussies.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:06

    Can't hide behind the rules in Rugby League. There are some much slower & less skilful sports available if that floats your boat.

    Greece should be very proud of their efforts. England will be happy. Bigger challenges ahead now.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 17:14

      twinprime replied:
      There are also much faster and more skilful sports available as well.

  • Comment posted by Dale Hanson, today at 17:05

    The Rugby League World Cup is a joke, realistically there's only 3 countries that could host it, there's only 3 countries that can win it, and England the host nation today, can't even sell out the ground of a 2nd tier football club, it's embarrassing to say the least, the crowd was pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 17:16

      Acky66 replied:
      I was at Eng v France and surprised/embarrassed to see so many empty seats at Bolton. However, this was not helped by the ticket prices which started at £45 and went up to about £300! It was the expensive seats left empty.

  • Comment posted by D173155C , today at 17:01

    Not even a competitive training session...total mismatch...great preparation for meeting Australia or NZ in the final of a tournament that is fixed to get England into the final

  • Comment posted by Hugh Jarce, today at 17:01

    Bravo Helleniki !

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 17:00

    This really should be a four team World Cup.

    Just not the strength in depth there to justify it.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:03

      JimmyC replied:
      Completely agree. Throwing together makeshift teams who then get pummelled does nothing to strengthen the game. Instead, it leaves it open to ridicule.

  • Comment posted by Leslie, today at 16:59

    A pleasure to watch a World Cup without the cheating, spitting, swearing, and general unsportsmanship, that will be served up in Qatar in a few weeks.

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 17:11

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Or indeed entertainment.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 16:57

    Another embarrassing uncompetitive shambles.

    There are big scorelines in other sports, but not as many as in this tournament.

    No wonder the spectators are staying away.

    Bring on the semis

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 17:14

      147break replied:
      You mean scorelines such as 40-5, 41-17, 41-5, 56-12, 44-0, 57-0, 39-3, 55-3, 75-0 and 84-19 ... as in the women's RUGBY UNION World Cup ?

  • Comment posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 16:56

    Obviously - and as expected - very one sided but that happens in World Cups. Great action throughout and fantastic effort by the Greek lads - well done!!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:07

      JimmyC replied:
      Great action? That isn’t a sporting spectacle, it’s an embarrassing mismatch … again!

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 16:56

    Well that was a complete wast of time these world cups are aways the same. I’ve watched RL since 1957 this doesn’t do anything for our game. They’ll have to have play off before the World cups starts, between these sort of Greek teams Etc. What have England proved to anyone with this type of fixture. Nothing. There only a handful of team who can give Australia a game if that many. It wants binning

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 16:54

    Totally pointless.A bit like this World Cup. There's nothing wrong with having high quality competition between a small group of countries.Pretending its a "world" game by lining up Aussies to play for Greece, Italy, Lebanon etc, and second string English for Ireland, Jamaica and Scotland serves no purpose.A high octane tournament between GB, Aus, NZ, PNG, SAM, Tonga and France would be excellent.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:59

      JimmyC replied:
      Agreed. Qualifying for a World Cup should be an achievement, rather than rounding a few lads up to pull a team together. Shambles

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 16:54

    Laughable. Embarrassing.
    The next World Cup should see England, NZ, Australia & one other playing.
    Rugby League is NOT a world sport.

    • Reply posted by stephenmckenna, today at 17:00

      stephenmckenna replied:
      At least League clubs are not being bankrupted unlike Union who received more than £100 million support during covid.

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 16:51

    This is a truly embarrassing tournament especially the rubbish about spreading the game worldwide. In a hundred years if Rugby League can’t exist beyond Wigan Pier in the UK how on Earth can it spread in Greece? A qualifying tournament to find the six best teams then a round robin tournament with top four semi finalists then final. It could be an exciting spectacle but this is rubbish

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 16:50

    No hiding the fact that the World Tiddlywinks Championship will not only be more popular and better supported it will also be more competetive when it starts. RLWC 2021 the epitome of embarrassment and farce.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 17:18

      147break replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by waterbob, today at 16:50

    Just leaving the ground. Despite the score there were some excellent tries scored and everyone enjoyed themselves including many for whom it was their first RL game. Ignore the trolls this comp is great to see live

    • Reply posted by Dean, today at 16:55

      Dean replied:
      It's not a comp.

  • Comment posted by dimebar, today at 16:49

    It’s really starting to grate with me the over egging of the this tournament . Tone it down a bit eh

    I’ve got nothing against RL , I like watching the NRL and state of origin

    The tournament is to big for the sport itself but sometimes that has to happen

    Remember NZ all blacks running up the score against Japan 145 nil in 95 and then take in what Japan achieved in the last two RU world cups

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:55

      JimmyC replied:
      The difference with Japan is that they actually play Union, they have an active league so had something to build on. Greece do not play League.

