Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: Fiji 30-14 Scotland - Bravehearts out in group phase

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments12

Rugby League World Cup 2021
Fiji (18) 30
Tries: Sadrugu, Kikau, Raiwalui, Sivo, Sims Goals: Wakeham 5
Scotland (8) 14
Tries: Walmsley, Hellewell, Liu Goal: Schneider

Scotland's exit from the Rugby League World Cup was confirmed by a 30-14 loss to Fiji at Kingston Park, Newcastle.

The Bravehearts required a improbable win by more than 65 points to stand any chance to reaching the quarter-finals.

Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell and Bayley Liu scored tries for a Scotland side missing key players to injury.

Fiji's win means they are almost certain to qualify as Group B runners-up behind Australia, and therefore play New Zealand in the last eight.

The two nations met at the same stage of the 2017 tournament, with Fiji upsetting the Kiwis in a low-scoring contest in Wellington.

Australia remain top of Group B on points difference and are expected to beat Italy (19:30 BST kick-off) in their final match to secure first position.

Scotland's elimination was all but confirmed after heavy defeats by Italy and Australia in their first two group games and their wait for a first World Cup victory since 2013 goes on.

However, there were positives to take from a display full of endeavour against a Fiji team that have reached the semi-finals in each of the past three World Cups.

Walmsley's interception and length-of-the-field try got Scotland on the scoreboard after they had conceded early tries to Taniela Sadrugu and Viliame Kikau.

Henry Raiwalui and Maika Sivo were Fiji's scorers either side of half-time but they were unable to stretch clear of the Bravehearts, with Hellewell and Liu keeping Scotland's deficit at 10 points.

Korbin Sims powered over for the final points of an increasingly bad-tempered second period which saw Walmsley, Kikau and Scotland's Luke Bain all sent to the sin bin.

Fiji: Turuva; Karawalevu, Naiqama, Valemei, Sivo; Raiwalui, Wakeham; Vuniyayawa, Koroisau, Sims, Kikau, Wong, Sadrugu.

Interchanges: Tagituimua, Toloi, Ratuvakacereivalu, Manuel-Liolevave.

Scotland: Dixon; Walmsley, Liu, Buchanan, Russell; Bell, Gahan; Teanby, Schneider, Luckley, Hellewell, Linnett, Bain.

Interchanges: Bayliss-Brow, Graham, Ferguson, Emslie.

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by jimmy777, today at 20:02

    I watched the England Greece game today and it was a disgrace about as competitive as red bull v Williams or man city c man utd this is not a credible tournament

  • Comment posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 19:35

    Decent effort by Scotland.

    Hope Fiji can find some fluency for the knock out stages and challenge.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 19:17

    Scotland can show great pride ln their r l team commitment, passion and pride. Fiji had 4 players that had played in grand finals in the last 2 years in super league & nrl well done Scotland

  • Comment posted by jogon, today at 19:12

    Does anyone care???

  • Comment posted by anyonebutmurray, today at 19:09

    OOT,OOT,OOT

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 19:01

    All over for the Scots or 2nd rate English and 5th rate Aussies. Game was Aussies vs English/Aussies. Does this kinda thing happen in any other sport.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 19:15

      TheMassDebator replied:
      Would be true except only 4 of Fijis entire squad were born outside Fiji, and only 2 of those being born in Australia. Poor effort, try again

Top Stories

Rugby League World Cup

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured