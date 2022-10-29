Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lebanon are second in Group C behind New Zealand

Thieves stole Lebanon kit and laptops containing sensitive information two days before their World Cup game against Jamaica.

Police were called to the team hotel on Friday night.

Lebanon would have needed new jerseys had they not been found later on a building site.

Victory over Jamaica at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday will secure a quarter-final against reigning world champions Australia.

Lebanon are coached by current Argentina and former Australia rugby union coach Michael Cheika.