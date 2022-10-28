Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: Crushing New Zealand win leaves Ireland facing exit

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Headingley, Leeds

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments57

Rugby League World Cup 2021
New Zealand (24) 48
Tries: Hughes 2, Rapana 2, Hiku 2, Mulitalo, Fisher-Harris, K Bromwich, Manu Goals: Rapana 2, Brown 2
Ireland (6) 10
Tries: Senior 2 Penalties: Chamberlain

New Zealand cruised to a 48-10 victory to leave a forlorn Ireland facing a group-stage exit from the World Cup.

Ireland actually went ahead through Ed Chamberlain's penalty, but are now relying on an unlikely favour from Jamaica against Lebanon on Sunday.

New Zealand scored a total of 10 tries, with Jahrome Hughes, Jordan Rapana and Peta Hiku all going over twice.

Louis Senior grabbed two opportunistic tries for Ireland, but they fell to defeat against a classy Kiwis side.

Ronaldo Mulitalo, James Fisher-Harris, Kenny Bromwich and Joseph Manu were also on the scoresheet for New Zealand, who missed six conversions.

Michael Maguire's men finish top of Group C with a 100% winning record and have amassed 150 points from their three games.

They will face the runner-up of Group B - likely to be Fiji or Italy - in the quarter-finals, with that match taking place in Hull next Saturday (kick-off 19:30 GMT).

"I am very pleased where the players are at," said Maguire. "They are a tight-knit group of boys and we need to focus on the next game now. I think it will be Fiji.

"There are areas we need to chat about, but from a defensive point of view we were strong.

"We need to adapt a bit more with our attack but another good step forward to where we want to head."

Group C
How Group C now looks...

Kiwis prove too good

Ireland's campaign started brightly with an expected victory over tournament debutants Jamaica, but an error-ridden and ill-disciplined defeat against Lebanon looks to have proved extremely costly.

Ged Corcoran's men now require the Reggae Warriors - bottom of the group with two losses and a -108 points difference - to claim what would be a huge surprise success over Lebanon.

In the first international meeting between the two sides, Ireland's challenge at Headingley was to defeat a New Zealand outfit ranked number one in the world - and which had won their last five matches.

Chamberlain's 40-metre penalty gave them a dream start, but hopes of a sensational shock quickly disappeared as the excellent Hughes jinked through a number of challenges to touch down.

Rapana then found acres of space down the right wing for an easy finish from Hughes' kick, while Hiku went in twice in between Senior's brilliant intercepted effort, running clear from 30-metres out to cross.

That Ireland try was greeted with a huge roar from supporters packed into the South Stand, but it was their loudest cheer on a disappointing night.

Cronulla winger Mulitalo's flying dive into the corner was a stunning show of athleticism and gave the Kiwis a deserved 24-6 half-time advantage.

New Zealand had Jared Waerea-Hargreaves sent to the sin-bin close to the break for a head-high tackle on Dan Morgan that Corcoran called a "dog shot" and "game-changer" afterwards, suggesting the prop should have been sent off.

But Rapana sneaked in at the start of the second half, while Fisher-Harris broke through from a short pass and Hughes got his second of the game courtesy of a sublime dummy.

There was more pain for Ireland when Kenny Bromwich reacted quickest to Chamberlain's fumble and, though Senior got a second, Manu's late bursting run allowed New Zealand to claim a record sixth straight international victory.

Corcoran added: "It was great, what an occasion in front of 14,000 people. The Irish turned up in numbers tonight and to feel the energy and hear the noise spurred the boys on.

"It was great for the game as a whole, it makes a difference for the players, staff and, on such a big stage, we got great backing against one of the best sides in the world."

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 22:57

    There’s far too many Mickey Mouse sides in the RL World Cup. Compared to its sister tournament, the Rugby Union World Cup, it’s a joke….

  • Comment posted by walgarthjohn, today at 22:49

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:57

      tony replied:
      Like the English think they do.

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 22:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Compton, today at 22:39

    men against boys?

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 22:48

      U21192826 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JohnR, today at 22:38

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 22:47

      U21192826 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by TUCO, today at 22:38

    There are scenes of utter devastation in Limerick, Galway, Derry and Dublin. This catastrophe will live long in the sporting psyche of The Emerald Isle. On the plus side. Good to see a decent crowd at a game not involving England, at last!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:32

    The Kiwis were always going to have too much class. Ireland were brave but they lost contact after contact & just couldn't get any go-forward at all. Their tournament was all about Lebanon last weekend & they messed that up.

  • Comment posted by 123, today at 22:32

    The "on report" rule is an absolute nonsense - allows referees to bottle decisions in big games, and in no way benefits the team against whom the offence is committed. Waerea-Hargreaves should never have got away with a yellow for that.

  • Comment posted by JohnR, today at 22:29

    Can’t believe nearly 14000 turned up to watch this dross

  • Comment posted by Big col, today at 22:29

    Great game - once again the WC gives great entertainment.
    You got to love this WC and the RL WC haters.
    Just enjoy the Rugby kids.

  • Comment posted by farthrum, today at 22:27

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 22:23

    Irelands missed tackle count was'nt too far down on the attendance figure. How on earth do you miss 90 plus tackles in a game lasting 80 minutes when the ball is only in play for roughly half that time ? Seems almost an impossible feat, must now be front runners for BBC Sports Personallity Team Award.

  • Comment posted by JC, today at 22:22

    If the Aussies play any way 1/2 decent they’ll stroll through this competition. England have the bonus of the draw and NZ need to find a massive improvement from somewhere to compete with them.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 22:55

      big G replied:
      For Australia to beat England they will have to play way better than half decent JC

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 22:21

    Four best teams in the world, just play a round robin. Top of the group wins it. you get to watch great rugby. This tournament is nonsense. Sorry folks.

    • Reply posted by jude nelson, today at 22:25

      jude nelson replied:
      It’s the only way it will grow, and one of the groups is quite interesting, but yeah it’s really Australia, daylight, 3/4 other teams and then a massive chasm to the rest

  • Comment posted by Taxighost, today at 22:20

    Were the BBC commentary team trying to get Waerea-Hargreaves suspended?
    Was a bad tackle, yes, but a complete over-reaction, basically imploring the powers that be to take action after the game. I thought Hicks got it spot on (still can’t stand him though).
    ‘Tried to take his head off’, give me a break.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 22:20

    Looked like men against boys NZ far superior 👍

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:18

    NZ were not at their best but still won convincingly. They are the team to beat!

  • Comment posted by DJ Talent, today at 22:17

    Lucky for Ireland NZ did'nt reach 50 plus. Yet again a game of the NCL kind of standard. On a serious note this should be the last WC in England for many years, the public don't give a monkeys for the game. It could not be more obvious.

  • Comment posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 22:13

    Also thought Waerea-Hargreaves should have been sent off.

    • Reply posted by Saint Ste, today at 22:15

      Saint Ste replied:
      Agreed. It was a bad tackle and very lucky to stay on the pitch

